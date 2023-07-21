PHOTOS: District 5B amateur baseball postseason kicks off in Parkston
Platte, Dimock/Emery, Winner/Colome and Parkston Devil Rays all in action on opening night.
PARKSTON — The South Dakota amateur baseball District 5B tournament is under way at The Pond in Parkston.
Amateur baseball roundup for July 20: Platte, Winner/Colome earn wins to open District 5B tournament
Area amateur baseball action for Thursday, July 20.
The Platte Killers Tomatoes best the Dimock/Emery Raptors with a 16-10 victory.
1/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
32/50: Platte's Sheldon Gant fields a ball during a District 5B tournament game against Dimock/Emery on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
Closing day one of the tournament was the Winner/Colome Pheasants and the Parkston Devil Rays.
1/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
11/27: Parkston Devil Rays' second baseman Austin Kerr (left) reaches for the ball as Winner/Colome's Reed Harter (right) slides into second base attempting to steal during the District 5B tournament on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
Winner/Colome move on to face the Killer Tomatoes on Sunday, July 23, at 5 p.m. in Parkston after defeating the Devil Rays 9-2.
