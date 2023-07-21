PHOTOS: District 5B amateur baseball postseason kicks off in Parkston

PARKSTON — The South Dakota amateur baseball District 5B tournament is under way at The Pond in Parkston.

The Platte Killers Tomatoes best the Dimock/Emery Raptors with a 16-10 victory.

Closing day one of the tournament was the Winner/Colome Pheasants and the Parkston Devil Rays.

Winner/Colome move on to face the Killer Tomatoes on Sunday, July 23, at 5 p.m. in Parkston after defeating the Devil Rays 9-2.