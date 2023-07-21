6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

PHOTOS: District 5B amateur baseball postseason kicks off in Parkston

Platte, Dimock/Emery, Winner/Colome and Parkston Devil Rays all in action on opening night.

7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-11.jpg
Parkston Devil Rays' second baseman Austin Kerr (left) reaches for the ball as Winner/Colome's Reed Harter (right) slides into second base attempting to steal during the District 5B tournament on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 12:06 AM

PARKSTON — The South Dakota amateur baseball District 5B tournament is under way at The Pond in Parkston.

7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-33.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup for July 20: Platte, Winner/Colome earn wins to open District 5B tournament
Area amateur baseball action for Thursday, July 20.
1h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic

The Platte Killers Tomatoes best the Dimock/Emery Raptors with a 16-10 victory.

7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-2.jpg
1/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-3.jpg
2/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-4.jpg
3/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-5.jpg
4/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-6.jpg
5/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-7.jpg
6/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-8.jpg
7/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-9.jpg
8/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-10.jpg
9/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-11.jpg
10/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-12.jpg
11/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-13.jpg
12/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-14.jpg
13/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-15.jpg
14/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-16.jpg
15/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-17.jpg
16/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-18.jpg
17/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-19.jpg
18/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-20.jpg
19/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-21.jpg
20/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-22.jpg
21/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-23.jpg
22/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-24.jpg
23/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-25.jpg
24/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-26.jpg
25/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-27.jpg
26/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-28.jpg
27/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-29.jpg
28/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-30.jpg
29/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-31.jpg
30/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-32.jpg
31/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-33.jpg
32/50: Platte's Sheldon Gant fields a ball during a District 5B tournament game against Dimock/Emery on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-34.jpg
33/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-35.jpg
34/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-36.jpg
35/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-37.jpg
36/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-38.jpg
37/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-39.jpg
38/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-40.jpg
39/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-41.jpg
40/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-42.jpg
41/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-43.jpg
42/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-44.jpg
43/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-45.jpg
44/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-46.jpg
45/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-47.jpg
46/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-48.jpg
47/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-49.jpg
48/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-50.jpg
49/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-51.jpg
50/50: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.

Closing day one of the tournament was the Winner/Colome Pheasants and the Parkston Devil Rays.

7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-1.jpg
1/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-2.jpg
2/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-3.jpg
3/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-4.jpg
4/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-5.jpg
5/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-6.jpg
6/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-7.jpg
7/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-8.jpg
8/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-9.jpg
9/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-10.jpg
10/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-11.jpg
11/27: Parkston Devil Rays' second baseman Austin Kerr (left) reaches for the ball as Winner/Colome's Reed Harter (right) slides into second base attempting to steal during the District 5B tournament on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-12.jpg
12/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-13.jpg
13/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-14.jpg
14/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-15.jpg
15/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-16.jpg
16/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-17.jpg
17/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-18.jpg
18/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-19.jpg
19/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-20.jpg
20/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-21.jpg
21/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-22.jpg
22/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-23.jpg
23/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-24.jpg
24/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-25.jpg
25/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-26.jpg
26/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-27.jpg
27/27: Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.

Winner/Colome move on to face the Killer Tomatoes on Sunday, July 23, at 5 p.m. in Parkston after defeating the Devil Rays 9-2.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
