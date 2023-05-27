99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports

PHOTOS: Day 2 of state track and field is in the books. Here is a look at the action

The final day of the 2023 state track and field meet will be Saturday, May 27, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-54.jpg
Mitchell's Carter Harris competes in the Class AA boys pole vault on Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 10:55 PM

SIOUX FALLS — Here are photos of all the action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-1.jpg
1/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-2.jpg
2/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-3.jpg
3/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-4.jpg
4/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-5.jpg
5/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-6.jpg
6/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-7.jpg
7/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-8.jpg
8/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-9.jpg
9/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-10.jpg
10/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-11.jpg
11/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-12.jpg
12/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-13.jpg
13/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-14.jpg
14/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-15.jpg
15/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-16.jpg
16/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-17.jpg
17/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-18.jpg
18/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-19.jpg
19/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-20.jpg
20/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-21.jpg
21/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-22.jpg
22/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-23.jpg
23/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-24.jpg
24/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-25.jpg
25/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-26.jpg
26/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-27.jpg
27/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-28.jpg
28/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-29.jpg
29/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-30.jpg
30/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-31.jpg
31/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-32.jpg
32/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-33.jpg
33/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-34.jpg
34/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-35.jpg
35/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-36.jpg
36/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-37.jpg
37/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-38.jpg
38/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-39.jpg
39/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-40.jpg
40/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-41.jpg
41/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-42.jpg
42/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-43.jpg
43/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-44.jpg
44/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-45.jpg
45/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-46.jpg
46/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-47.jpg
47/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-48.jpg
48/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-49.jpg
49/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-50.jpg
50/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-51.jpg
51/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-52.jpg
52/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-53.jpg
53/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-54.jpg
54/91: Mitchell's Carter Harris competes in the Class AA boys pole vault on Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-55.jpg
55/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-56.jpg
56/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-57.jpg
57/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-58.jpg
58/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-59.jpg
59/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-60.jpg
60/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-61.jpg
61/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-62.jpg
62/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-63.jpg
63/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-64.jpg
64/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-65.jpg
65/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-66.jpg
66/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-67.jpg
67/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-68.jpg
68/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-69.jpg
69/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-70.jpg
70/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-71.jpg
71/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-72.jpg
72/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-73.jpg
73/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-74.jpg
74/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-75.jpg
75/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-76.jpg
76/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-77.jpg
77/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-78.jpg
78/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-79.jpg
79/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-80.jpg
80/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-81.jpg
81/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-82.jpg
82/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-83.jpg
83/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-84.jpg
84/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-85.jpg
85/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-86.jpg
86/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-87.jpg
87/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-88.jpg
88/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-89.jpg
89/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-90.jpg
90/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-91.jpg
91/91: Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
What To Read Next
52623.MVP Track.Berkeley Engelland-1.JPG
Prep
Day 2 state track roundup: Titans' Berkeley Engelland repeats as 800-meter champion
May 26, 2023 06:39 PM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
052623.Wagner Track.Ashlyn Koupal-1.JPG
Prep
Ashlyn Koupal picks up third Class A girls high jump state title as freshman
May 26, 2023 06:08 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
Widstrom, Lara 2 – Mitchell 5-26-23.jpg
Prep
Kernel girls golf makes it four team wins in a row at Brookings
May 26, 2023 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DSC_5109.JPG
South Dakota
State housing program could disadvantage SD's smallest communities, some advocates say
May 25, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Jason Harward
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-302.jpg
Prep
Burke's Paige Bull ties, wins Class B girls discus with final two throws
May 26, 2023 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
060121.N.DR.MEMORIALSERVICE2.jpg
Community
Memorial Day events planned for communities around Mitchell region
May 26, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Stampede Rodeo general art.JPG
Members Only
Local
Corn Palace Stampede seeks measure to halt Horsemen's Sports from holding possible Mitchell replacement rodeo
May 25, 2023 07:11 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler