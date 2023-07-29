Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

PHOTOS: Class B Legion baseball tourney kicks off in Redfield

Dell Rapids, Platte/Geddes, Tabor and Salem/Montrose/Canova among the teams in action on Friday.

7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-15.jpg
Platte-Geddes second baseman Dakota Munger leaps into the air attempting to catch the ball soaring overhead with shortstop Joey Foxley running behind to assist as Dell Rapids' Aiden Boechler successfully steals second base during the Class B state Legion baseball tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 11:11 PM

REDFIELD, S.D. — The Class B American Legion baseball state tournament began Friday, July 28, in Redfield, South Dakota.

7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-13.jpg
Platte-Gedde's Caden Oberbroekling delivers a pitch during the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-8.jpg
Prep
Dell Rapids edges Platte/Geddes in pitchers' duel to open Class B American Legion state tournament
Caden Oberbroekling and Dylan Kindt each recorded double-digit strikeouts on the mound, but Kindt and Dell Rapids grabbed a late lead and held on for a 2-1 win.
9h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic

The Dell Rapids Phils defeat the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps with a 2-1 victory.

7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-1.jpg
1/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-2.jpg
2/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-3.jpg
3/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-4.jpg
4/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-5.jpg
5/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-6.jpg
6/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-7.jpg
7/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-8.jpg
8/41: Platte/Geddes' Caden Oberbroekling prepares to deliver a pitch during a Class B American Legion state baseball tournament contest against Dell Rapids on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-9.jpg
9/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-10.jpg
10/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-11.jpg
11/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-12.jpg
12/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-13.jpg
13/41: Platte-Gedde's Caden Oberbroekling delivers a pitch during the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-14.jpg
14/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-15.jpg
15/41: Platte-Geddes second baseman Dakota Munger leaps into the air attempting to catch the ball soaring overhead with shortstop Joey Foxley running behind to assist as Dell Rapids' Aiden Boechler successfully steals second base during the Class B state Legion baseball tournament on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-16.jpg
16/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-17.jpg
17/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-18.jpg
18/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-19.jpg
19/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-20.jpg
20/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-21.jpg
21/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-22.jpg
22/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-23.jpg
23/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-24.jpg
24/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-25.jpg
25/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-26.jpg
26/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-27.jpg
27/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-28.jpg
28/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-29.jpg
29/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-30.jpg
30/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-31.jpg
31/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-32.jpg
32/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-33.jpg
33/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-34.jpg
34/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-35.jpg
35/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-36.jpg
36/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-37.jpg
37/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-38.jpg
38/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-39.jpg
39/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-40.jpg
40/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-41.jpg
41/41: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Dell Rapids Phils and the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.

The Salem/Montrose/Canova Gang shutdown Tabor with a 15-2 win.

7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-49.jpg
Tabor's second baseman Landon Schmidt prepares to throw the ball to first base during the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Salem/Montrose/Canova Gang on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield, S.D.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-201.jpg
Prep
Salem/Montrose/Canova breaks out big bats in Class B Legion win over Tabor
SMC scored in six of their seven innings at the plate and reached base 26 times in the first-round game, putting the pressure on the Bluebirds throughout the contest at American Legion Field.
3h ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-1.jpg
1/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-2.jpg
2/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-3.jpg
3/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-4.jpg
4/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-5.jpg
5/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-6.jpg
6/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-7.jpg
7/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-8.jpg
8/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-9.jpg
9/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-10.jpg
10/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-11.jpg
11/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-12.jpg
12/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-13.jpg
13/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-14.jpg
14/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-15.jpg
15/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-16.jpg
16/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-17.jpg
17/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-18.jpg
18/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-19.jpg
19/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-20.jpg
20/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-21.jpg
21/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-22.jpg
22/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-23.jpg
23/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-24.jpg
24/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-25.jpg
25/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-26.jpg
26/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-27.jpg
27/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-28.jpg
28/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-29.jpg
29/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-30.jpg
30/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-31.jpg
31/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-32.jpg
32/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-33.jpg
33/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-34.jpg
34/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-35.jpg
35/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-36.jpg
36/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-37.jpg
37/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-38.jpg
38/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-39.jpg
39/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-40.jpg
40/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-41.jpg
41/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-42.jpg
42/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-43.jpg
43/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-44.jpg
44/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-45.jpg
45/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-46.jpg
46/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-47.jpg
47/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-48.jpg
48/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-49.jpg
49/53: Tabor's second baseman Landon Schmidt prepares to throw the ball to first base during the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Salem/Montrose/Canova Gang on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield, S.D.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-50.jpg
50/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-51.jpg
51/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-52.jpg
52/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.
7-28-23LegionBaseballTaborvsSalem-Montrose-CanovaClassBState-53.jpg
53/53: Action from the Class B state Legion baseball tournament against the Tabor and the Salem/Montrose/Canova on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Redfield.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
