PHOTOS: Bon Homme/Avon advances to the Class B championship
BH/A defeats Dell Rapids 5-0. BH/A take on Tea Area for the championship title at 5:20pm.
SIOUX FALLS — Bon Homme/Avon shutout Dell Rapids in a Class B baseball state tournament semifinal game Tuesday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Bon Homme/Avon defeats Dell Rapids 5-0
1/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
2/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
3/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
4/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
6/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
7/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
8/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
9/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
10/29: Bon Homme/Avon's Riley Rothschadl delivers a pitch during a Class B state baseball semifinal game against Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Sioux Falls Stadium.
11/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
12/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
13/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
14/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
15/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
16/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
17/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
18/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
19/29: Bon Homme/Avon's Riley Rothschadl slides into third base during the Class B state baseball semifinals game against Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
20/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
21/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
22/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
23/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
24/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
25/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
26/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
27/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
28/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
29/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
EDITORS NOTE: Check back later for photos from championship game.
ADVERTISEMENT