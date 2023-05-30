99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, May 30

PHOTOS: Bon Homme/Avon advances to the Class B championship

BH/A defeats Dell Rapids 5-0. BH/A take on Tea Area for the championship title at 5:20pm.

5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-23.jpg
Bon Homme/Avon's Riley Rothschadl slides into third base during the Class B state baseball semifinals game against Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 5:28 PM

SIOUX FALLS — Bon Homme/Avon shutout Dell Rapids in a Class B baseball state tournament semifinal game Tuesday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Stadium.

Bon Homme/Avon defeats Dell Rapids 5-0

5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-1.jpg
1/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-2.jpg
2/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-3.jpg
3/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-4.jpg
4/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-5.jpg
5/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-6.jpg
6/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-7.jpg
7/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-8.jpg
8/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-9.jpg
9/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-10.jpg
10/29: Bon Homme/Avon's Riley Rothschadl delivers a pitch during a Class B state baseball semifinal game against Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-11.jpg
11/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-12.jpg
12/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-13.jpg
13/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-14.jpg
14/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-17.jpg
15/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-18.jpg
16/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-19.jpg
17/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-22.jpg
18/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-23.jpg
19/29: Bon Homme/Avon's Riley Rothschadl slides into third base during the Class B state baseball semifinals game against Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-25.jpg
20/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-26.jpg
21/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-27.jpg
22/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-28.jpg
23/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-29.jpg
24/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-30.jpg
25/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-32.jpg
26/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-33.jpg
27/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-34.jpg
28/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateSemiFinalBH-AvsDellRapids-35.jpg
29/29: Action from the Class B state baseball semifinals game between Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.

EDITORS NOTE: Check back later for photos from championship game.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
