Members Only
Sports

PHOTOS: Best of the 2023 amateur baseball regular season

The 2023 state amateur baseball tournament begins Tuesday, Aug. 2 through Aug. 13 at Cadwell Park.

7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-23.jpg
Dimock-Emery's pitcher Josh Engquist fields the ball during the District 5B amateur baseball tournament against the Platte Killer Tomatoes on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 5:30 PM

MITCHELL — Here are a few photo highlights from the 2023 amateur baseball regular season.

6-29-23AmateurBaseballMennovsTabor-39.jpg
Tabor's Chase Kortan dives for the ball during an amateur baseball game against Menno on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Tabor.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Tabor's Chase Kortan dives for the ball during an amateur baseball game against Menno on Thursday, June 29, at Tabor.

6-8-23AmateurBaseballAlexandriavsParkstonMudCats-5.jpg
Alexandria's Jed Schmidt delivers a pitch during an amateur baseball game against the Parkston Mudcats on June 6, 2023, in Parkston.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Alexandria's Jed Schmidt delivers a pitch during an amateur baseball game against the Parkston Mudcats on June 6, in Parkston.

6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-18.jpg
Salem's Kyle Tuschen throws the ball to first base during an amateur baseball game against the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Salem's Kyle Tuschen throws the ball to first base during an amateur baseball game against the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, in Parkston.

6-27-23AmateurBaseballFreemanvsCorsica-Stickney-50.jpg
Corsica-Stickney's Luke Bamberg dives for the ball during an amateur baseball game against Freeman on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Corsica.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Corsica-Stickney's Luke Bamberg dives for the ball during an amateur baseball game against Freeman on Tuesday, June 27, in Corsica.

7-13-23AmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMountVernon-34.jpg
Mount Vernon's Cameron Deinert makes contact with the ball while snapping his bat during a Sunshine League amateur baseball game against the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Mount Vernon.
Jacob Nielson / Mitchell Republic

Mount Vernon's Cameron Deinert makes contact with the ball while snapping his bat during a Sunshine League amateur baseball game against the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 13, in Mount Vernon.

7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-5.jpg
Dimock/Emery's Drew Kitchens winds up to hurl the ball to first base during the District 5B tournament against the Platte Killer Tomatoes on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Dimock/Emery's Drew Kitchens winds up to hurl the ball to first base during the District 5B tournament against the Platte Killer Tomatoes on Thursday, July 20, in Parkston.

7-20-23AmateurBaseballParkstonDevilRaysvsWinner-Colome-3.jpg
Winner-Colome's Reed Harter fields the ball during the District 5B amateur baseball tournament against the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Winner-Colome's Reed Harter fields the ball during the District 5B amateur baseball tournament against the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, July 20, in Parkston.

7-25-23AmateurBaseballFourCornersvsKimball-WhiteLake-38.jpg
Kimball-White Lake's Dylan Konechne throws the ball to first base during the District 3B amateur baseball championship game against the Four Corners on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chamberlain.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Kimball-White Lake's Dylan Konechne throws the ball to first base during the District 3B amateur baseball championship game against the Four Corners on Tuesday, July 25, in Chamberlain.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
