PHOTOS: Angels best the Devil Rays

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

36 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

35 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

34 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

33 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

32 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

31 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

30 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

29 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

28 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

27 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

26 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

25 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

24 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

23 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

22 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

21 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

20 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

19 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

18 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

17 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

16 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

15 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

14 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

13 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

12 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

11 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Alexandria's Jordan Gau moves to apply the tag to Parkston's Jake Helleloid (21) as he slides into second base during an amateur baseball game on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

10 / 36: Alexandria's Jordan Gau moves to apply the tag to Parkston's Jake Helleloid (21) as he slides into second base during an amateur baseball game on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

9 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

8 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

7 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

6 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

5 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

4 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

3 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

2 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

1 / 36: Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

PARKSTON — Photos of all the action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.