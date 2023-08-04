Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, August 4

Sports

PHOTOS: Action from day 2 of the state amateur tournament

Winner/Colome defeat Plankinton 9-0. Mt. Vernon defeat Four Corners 17-6 in eight inning.

8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-25.jpg
Winner/Colome's Torrel Bauld winds up to deliver a pitch during a Class B state amateur baseball game against the Plankinton Bankers during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
By Adam Thury
August 03, 2023 at 11:17 PM

MITCHELL — The Winner/Colome Pheasants silence the Plankinton Bankers with a 9-0 victory in the first round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament.

8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-9.jpg
Sports
Winner/Colome blanks Bankers to earn first-round win at state amateur tournament
The Pheasants await the winner of Mount Vernon and Four Corners in Monday’s second round.
2h ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-1.jpg
1/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-2.jpg
2/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-3.jpg
3/30: Winner/Colome's Connor Hopkins throws a pitch at the Class B state amateur baseball tournament against Plankinton on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-4.jpg
4/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-5.jpg
5/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-6.jpg
6/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-7.jpg
7/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-8.jpg
8/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-9.jpg
9/30: Winner/Colome's Dillon Lambley takes a swing at a pitch during the first round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between Plankinton and Winner/Colome on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-10.jpg
10/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-11.jpg
11/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-12.jpg
12/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-13.jpg
13/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-14.jpg
14/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-15.jpg
15/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-16.jpg
16/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-17.jpg
17/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-18.jpg
18/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-19.jpg
19/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-20.jpg
20/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-21.jpg
21/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-22.jpg
22/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-23.jpg
23/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-24.jpg
24/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-25.jpg
25/30: Winner/Colome's Torrel Bauld winds up to deliver a pitch during a Class B state amateur baseball game against the Plankinton Bankers during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-26.jpg
26/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-27.jpg
27/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-28.jpg
28/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-29.jpg
29/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-30.jpg
30/30: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.

The Mount Vernon Mustangs shut down the Four Corners with a 17-6 win in eight innings.

8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-1.jpg
1/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-2.jpg
2/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-3.jpg
3/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-4.jpg
4/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-5.jpg
5/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-6.jpg
6/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-7.jpg
7/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-8.jpg
8/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-9.jpg
9/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-10.jpg
10/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-11.jpg
11/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-12.jpg
12/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-15.jpg
13/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-16.jpg
14/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-17.jpg
15/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-18.jpg
16/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-19.jpg
17/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-20.jpg
18/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-21.jpg
19/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-22.jpg
20/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-23.jpg
21/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-24.jpg
22/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-25.jpg
23/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-26.jpg
24/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-27.jpg
25/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-28.jpg
26/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-29.jpg
27/27: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.

By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
