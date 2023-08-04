PHOTOS: Action from day 2 of the state amateur tournament
Winner/Colome defeat Plankinton 9-0. Mt. Vernon defeat Four Corners 17-6 in eight inning.
MITCHELL — The Winner/Colome Pheasants silence the Plankinton Bankers with a 9-0 victory in the first round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament.
The Pheasants await the winner of Mount Vernon and Four Corners in Monday’s second round.
3/30: Winner/Colome's Connor Hopkins throws a pitch at the Class B state amateur baseball tournament against Plankinton on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
9/30: Winner/Colome's Dillon Lambley takes a swing at a pitch during the first round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between Plankinton and Winner/Colome on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
25/30: Winner/Colome's Torrel Bauld winds up to deliver a pitch during a Class B state amateur baseball game against the Plankinton Bankers during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
The Mount Vernon Mustangs shut down the Four Corners with a 17-6 win in eight innings.
