PHOTOS: A look at the best action from the state amateur baseball tournament
The Class B State Championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday Aug. 13
MITCHELL — The 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball tournament is nearing the end. Here is a look at all of the action from the tournament so far.
Winner/Colome defeat Plankinton 9-0. Mt. Vernon defeat Four Corners 17-6 in eight inning.
Winner/Colome defeats Mt. Vernon 3-0.
The Lennox Only One Alpacas defeat the Milbank Firechiefs 12-3. Lake Norden defeats Flandreau 1-0.
Canova defeats Clark 8-4.
ADVERTISEMENT