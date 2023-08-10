Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

PHOTOS: A look at the best action from the state amateur baseball tournament

The Class B State Championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday Aug. 13

8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-76.jpg
Kimball/White Lake's Dylan Konechne fields a ground ball during the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament against the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 11:26 AM

MITCHELL — The 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball tournament is nearing the end. Here is a look at all of the action from the tournament so far.

8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-12.jpg
Plankinton's Thomas Stange throws the ball to first base during a Class B state amateur baseball game against Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-25.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Action from day 2 of the state amateur tournament
Winner/Colome defeat Plankinton 9-0. Mt. Vernon defeat Four Corners 17-6 in eight inning.
6d ago
 · 
By  Adam Thury

8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-24.jpg
Winner/Colome's Reed Harter, left, ranges back to catch a popup as teammate Austin Calhoon slides in during an Class B state amateur baseball game on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-37.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Winner/Colome shuts out the Mustangs in Round 2 of state tournament
Winner/Colome defeats Mt. Vernon 3-0.
2d ago
 · 
By  Adam Thury

8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-7.jpg
Mount Vernon's Cameron Deinert slides in an attempt to catch a foul ball during a Class B state amateur baseball game between against the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-2-23StateAmateurBaseballMilbankvsLennox-57.jpg
Milbank's Cam May sits at the steps of the dugout during a Class B state amateur game against the The Lennox Only One Alpacas during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-2-23StateAmateurOpeningCeremonies-1.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Here is a look at the Opening Day of the state amateur tournament
The Lennox Only One Alpacas defeat the Milbank Firechiefs 12-3. Lake Norden defeats Flandreau 1-0.
Aug 2

8-2-23StateAmateurBaseballMilbankvsLennox-17.jpg
Lennox's Chris Kropenske reaches for the ball during a Class B state amateur game against the Milbank Firechiefs during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-8-23StateAmateurBaseballCanovavsClark-54.jpg
Canova's Jason Miller swings at a pitch during the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament against the Clark Traders on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-8-23StateAmateurBaseballCanovavsClark-201.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: The Gang triumphs over Clark to secure spot in state quarterfinals
Canova defeats Clark 8-4.
1d ago
 · 
By  Adam Thury

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
