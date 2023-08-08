Pheasants shut down Mustangs for quarterfinal berth

MITCHELL — In clash between the top two teams from the Sunshine League regular season, offense was hard to come by in Monday night’s Class B state amateur baseball tournament second round.

But Winner/Colome produced five of its seven hits and all three runs between the sixth and seventh innings, earning a 3-0 win over Mount Vernon at Cadwell Park.

Though the Pheasants had defeated the Mustangs in both regular-season meetings — by scores of 12-2 (in seven innings) and 6-3 — the round of 16 matchup took on a different feel.

In those two victories, Winner/Colome hadn’t faced Mount Vernon ace Deric Denning, who was on the mound Monday night. Denning kept the high-powered Pheasants offense on the back foot for much of the contest. However, while the Mustangs put runners in scoring position on multiple occasions, they were unable to push any runs across.

Instead, it was Winner/Colome that recorded a few clutch at-bats when presented with the opportunity.

“I think it was our approach. We started not trying to do too much at the plate and just let the ball travel where it wanted to go,” said Winner/Colome pitcher JJ Farner.

Opposite Denning, it was Farner that shut down the Mustangs’ threats.

In the second inning, Mount Vernon had runners on the corners with one out before putting two runners on again in the fifth. Then, in the sixth, Mount Vernon loaded the bases with two outs before a noisy fly-out to left field ended the rally. The Mustangs managed two baserunners the remainder of the contest — running their total to 11 men left on base — as Farner settled back in and the Pheasants’ offense took off.

“Most of it was just hitting my spots,” Farner explained. “I felt pretty locked in, even though I didn’t have command of much off-speed, so it was mainly fastball tonight. I just had to focus up when they got on base; that was key.”

Reed Harter, who had reached via error, scored on an Austin Richey RBI single for the game’s first run in the bottom of the sixth. Moments later, an Austin Calhoon RBI single plated Ben Witt to double the advantage. With two outs in the seventh, Chandler Bakely added a third run on another RBI single that scored Derek Graesser.

Farner recorded the complete game shutout, striking out three Mustangs and yielding four hits and five walks. Bakely had two hits to lead the Pheasants, as Calhoon reached safely three times with one hit and two walks. Graesser also walked twice.

Denning was given the tough-luck loss, pitching all eight innings and allowing one earned run, seven hits and four walks with five strikeouts. Koby Larson and Brady Albrecht each reached base safely twice, as Larson had a hit and a walk and Albrecht walked two times. Larson, Chase Hetland, Bradley Dean and Eric Giblin accounted for the four Mount Vernon hits. The Mustangs end the season with a record of 17-8.

Winner/Colome (18-5) is on to the quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive year in search of a fifth straight semifinal berth in a matchup against Lesterville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

“We’ve been here before and know how it goes,” Farner said. “It feels good to be in this position every year. Now we’ve got to get over that hump and get to the championship.

“We’ve got to focus on ourselves,” he added. “We can’t factor in what the other teams have done and what teams are out. We can’t look ahead, we’ve got to take it one game at a time.”

