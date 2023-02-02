National Signing Day: USF, Augustana, Northwestern add several from Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS — Wednesday was National Signing Day for Division II schools (and the first day of the late period for Division I), and more than a dozen high school football players from Sioux Falls made their commitments.

Augustana and USF both did well in their own city, while Northwestern of Iowa, the reigning NAIA champions, also made a splash in the Sioux Falls metro.

Five members of the Class 11AAA state champion Jefferson Cavaliers signed, with defensive end Sam Siegfried joining Augustana, safety London Kolb and offensive lineman Sawyer Huntimer joining USF, and Jackson Knuth signing with Dakota Wesleyan. Safety Beau Giblin will walk on at South Dakota State.

Augsutana also added Harrisburg linebacker/lineman Jack Detert, Lincoln's Elliot Renville (O-line) and O'Gorman linebacker Nate Ratzlaff, while USF also signed Harrisburg tight end Aiden Foley.

Northwestern signed Sioux Falls Christian receiver Carter Van Donge, as well as three teammates from Tea Area - Blake Thompson, Jackson Smythe and Griffen Schnider.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others from Sioux Falls to commit were Roosevelt's Jayden Huber, who joins Dakota Wesleyan, and O'Gorman's Gabe Tschetter, who will head west to play for South Dakota Mines.

College DWU football unveils 2023 recruiting class The class included more than 30 players from 10 different states, including 15 South Dakotans and nine more from Nebraska.

Augustana also signed Yankton wide receiver Cody Oswald, while USF added Pierre offensive lineman Christian Busch, receiver Jack Merkwan and defensive back Jayden Wiebe.

The Vikings added 27 players total to their recruiting class. USF, under new coach Jim Glogowski, signed 30.