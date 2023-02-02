99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
National Signing Day: USF, Augustana, Northwestern add several from Sioux Falls

Cougars sign 30 for new coach Jim Glogowski

Sam Siegfried (8) of Jefferson High will play for Augustana after signing with the Vikings on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Matt Zimmer / Forum News Service
Matt Zimmer
By Matt Zimmer
February 01, 2023 at 8:34 PM

SIOUX FALLS — Wednesday was National Signing Day for Division II schools (and the first day of the late period for Division I), and more than a dozen high school football players from Sioux Falls made their commitments.

Augustana and USF both did well in their own city, while Northwestern of Iowa, the reigning NAIA champions, also made a splash in the Sioux Falls metro.

Five members of the Class 11AAA state champion Jefferson Cavaliers signed, with defensive end Sam Siegfried joining Augustana, safety London Kolb and offensive lineman Sawyer Huntimer joining USF, and Jackson Knuth signing with Dakota Wesleyan. Safety Beau Giblin will walk on at South Dakota State.

Sports
SDSU, USD football add to recruiting classes on late signing day
Coyotes sign 10, Jackrabbits nine to join initial class that committed in December
February 01, 2023 08:02 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer

Augsutana also added Harrisburg linebacker/lineman Jack Detert, Lincoln's Elliot Renville (O-line) and O'Gorman linebacker Nate Ratzlaff, while USF also signed Harrisburg tight end Aiden Foley.

Northwestern signed Sioux Falls Christian receiver Carter Van Donge, as well as three teammates from Tea Area - Blake Thompson, Jackson Smythe and Griffen Schnider.

Others from Sioux Falls to commit were Roosevelt's Jayden Huber, who joins Dakota Wesleyan, and O'Gorman's Gabe Tschetter, who will head west to play for South Dakota Mines.

College
DWU football unveils 2023 recruiting class
The class included more than 30 players from 10 different states, including 15 South Dakotans and nine more from Nebraska.
February 01, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic

Augustana also signed Yankton wide receiver Cody Oswald, while USF added Pierre offensive lineman Christian Busch, receiver Jack Merkwan and defensive back Jayden Wiebe.

The Vikings added 27 players total to their recruiting class. USF, under new coach Jim Glogowski, signed 30.

Matt Zimmer
By Matt Zimmer
Matt Zimmer is a Sioux Falls native and longtime sports writer. He graduated from Washington High School where he played football, legion baseball and developed his lifelong love of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. After graduating from St. Cloud State University, he returned to Sioux Falls, and began a long career in amateur baseball and sports reporting. Email Matt at mzimmer@siouxfallslive.com.
