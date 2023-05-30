99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Nick Snedeker records first career hole-in-one at Lakeview

Snedeker aced hole No. 7 with a 9-iron, which was from 160 yards out.

Lakeview general art
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 3:48 PM

MITCHELL — Nick Snedeker recorded his first career hole-in-one on Monday, May 29 at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course.

Snedeker aced hole No. 7 with a 9-iron, which was from 160 yards out.

By Mitchell Republic
