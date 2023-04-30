99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

NFL Draft: Handful of South Dakota hopefuls sign with clubs as rookie free agents

Tucker Kraft was only South Dakotan taken in 2023 draft

033123-pro-day-caleb-sanders.JPG
South Dakota State defensive tackle Caleb Sanders runs the 40-yard dash at Jackrabbit Pro Day on Friday, March 31, 2023 at the SJAC in Brookings.
Matt Zimmer/Forum News Service
Matt Zimmer
By Matt Zimmer
April 29, 2023 at 9:21 PM

MITCHELL — The NFL Draft concluded on Saturday, and while South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft ended up the only player from South Dakota to be taken, a handful of others were offered opportunities to pursue a spot on an NFL team after the draft concluded.

Seth Benson, a linebacker from Sioux Falls who starred at Washington High School and went on to enjoy an All-Big Ten career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, signed as a rookie free agent with the Denver Broncos, while former Watertown standout Spencer Waege, who led North Dakota State in sacks last year, signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

Offensive tackle Alex Jensen, a former All-Missouri Valley selection for the USD Coyotes, signed with the Miami Dolphins, while SDSU defensive tackle Caleb Sanders received a rookie minicamp invite from the New York Giants. Sanders had 6.5 sacks and 40 tackles for SDSU last year, helping the Jacks to a national championship.

And on Sunday afternoon, Augustana safety Eli Weber was also invited to the Giants rookie minicamp alongside Sanders. Weber was an All-NSIC performer with the Vikings and, like Sanders, had a strong showing at SDSU Pro Day, where more than 20 scouts were on hand to see Kraft.

A pair of USD specialists also got invitations, with kicker Eddie Ogamba getting an offer to tryout for the Baltimore Ravens and longsnapper Dalton Godfrey receiving a call from both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Kraft is assured of a roster spot with the Green Bay Packers, who selected the Timber Lake native in the third round, the others will be fighting for a roster spot or practice squad placement. They would join the still growing list of players from South Dakota or South Dakota colleges to play in the NFL. There were 17 such players on NFL rosters last year, 16 of whom saw action in at least one NFL game.

Matt Zimmer
By Matt Zimmer
Matt Zimmer is a Sioux Falls native and longtime sports writer. He graduated from Washington High School where he played football, legion baseball and developed his lifelong love of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. After graduating from St. Cloud State University, he returned to Sioux Falls, began a long career in amateur baseball and started working as a sports freelancer. Zimmer was hired as a sport reporter at the Argus Leader in 2004, where he covered Sioux Falls high schools and colleges before moving to the South Dakota State University beat in 2014. Email Matt at mzimmer@forumcomm.com.
What To Read Next
Mitchell Golf Generic
Prep
Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard
May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Prep
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt
May 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
051623-eric-peterson.JPG
Sports
USD Coyotes basketball coach Eric Peterson revamping roster ahead of second year on the job
May 17, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher