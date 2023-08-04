Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, August 4

Sports

Mount Vernon pulls away from Four Corners in the Class B first round

Tied 5-5 in the seventh inning, the Mustangs scored 12 runs in the final two innings

8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-15.jpg
Mount Vernon's Koby Larson fields a ground ball at second base in a Class B state amateur baseball tournament game on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
August 03, 2023 at 11:53 PM

MITCHELL — It took a while for Mount Vernon to pull away from a seasoned Four Corners squad late Thursday night at a crowded Cadwell Park.

Mount Vernon squeezed out one run in the first six innings, and found itself tied 5-5 into the seventh inning.

But the Mustangs, electrified by the speedy Spencer Neugebauer, posted a five-run inning followed by a seven-run eighth inning, and stormed to a 17-6 first-round victory in eight innings at the Class B state amateur tournament.

Neugebauer tallied four extra-base hits, including a two RBI, go-ahead triple. Chase Hetland cashed in a two-RBI single, and the rally spilled into the eighth inning, as Four Corners allowed four hits and five walks.

The Mustangs, who reached the quarterfinals in the 2022 tournament, advance to the face Winner/Colome in the round of 16 on Monday, while Four Corners, the District 3B champion, bowed out in the first round for the second-straight year.

"If we just keep putting the ball in play, keep passing the stick, the sky's the limit, and we can be a good contender in this tournament," Neugebauer said.

8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-27.jpg
Find complete coverage of the state amateur baseball tournament here
The Four Corners offense had a three-run third inning and two-run sixth inning, and found itself tied with Mount Vernon through six innings.

That was despite Four Corners piecing together its pitching with a bullpen effort. Starter Josh Davies went 2 1/3 innings and Jeremy Hand tossed 3 2/3 innings, as Davies hit five batters and three runs, and Hand allowed five hits and two runs.

But with Noah Hainy on in relief, the game spun away from Four Corners, which left the door open in the seventh inning with a dropped fly ball helping spur a five-run inning.

"We were more ready for a hard-throwing right handed pitcher," Neugebauer said. "We were kind of thrown for a loop there. But we did a good job adjusting, kind of middle-of-the-game to just put the ball in play, and that was our mindset."

Neugebauer finished with four hits and four RBIs for Mount Vernon, Hetland added three hits, three RBIs and a home run, and Koby Larson had two hits and an RBI.

On the mound for Mount Vernon, Bradley Dean allowed eight hits and five runs through 5 1/3 innings. Luke Tiesler came on in the sixth inning, and allowed just one run over the final three innings. For Four Corners, Andrew McCloud finished with two hits and two RBIs, and JD Farley had two hits and an RBI.

Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Jacob Nielson is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He joined the Mitchell Republic in July 2023 after graduating from Utah State University in 2023 with a degree in journalism and minor in history. He covers a variety of prep and collegiate sports throughout South Dakota.

At Utah State, Nielson was involved with the student newspaper, The Utah Statesman, where he spent time as the sports editor. He was also a contributing beat writer for KSL.com in Salt Lake City, covering Utah State athletics, and a contributing writer for The Herald Journal in Logan, Utah, where he covered preps.

Nielson grew up in Salt Lake City, where he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country and track and field. He resides in Mitchell.
