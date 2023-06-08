99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

More than 200 golfers to play Lakeview for South Dakota Two-Man Championship this weekend

The top men’s golfers in South Dakota will be pairing up and playing at Lakeview Golf Course for the South Dakota Golf Association’s Two-Man Championship on June 10 and 11.

SDGA general art.JPG
South Dakota Golf Association
Mitchell Republic file photo
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 5:26 PM

MITCHELL — More than 200 of the top men’s golfers in South Dakota will be at Lakeview Golf Course for the South Dakota Golf Association’s Two-Man Championship on June 10 and 11.

Play will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning with groups of four heading out on the course, with two, two-man teams in each group. In all, 208 individuals are participating in 104 paired teams.

The format includes four-ball on Saturday, where each player plays their own ball and each player is attempting to post the lowest score for their team. On Sunday, the teams will play the Chapman format, which involves both players hitting drives on a hole, switching and hitting their partner’s second shot and then taking the best positioned-ball on the third shot and playing alternate shot from there.

One half of the 2022 championship team will return for this year’s event. The 2022 champion Tyler Westra, who won with Will Grevlos, will team up with Mikael Zuidema this year. Westra and Grevlos, both of Sioux Falls, won last season with a two-day score of 132 in Aberdeen. (Grevlos, who also won the 2022 state match play, isn’t participating in this year’s event.)

Also in this year’s event is 2022 third-place pair Ryan Trasamar and Danny Amundson, both of Sioux Falls, along with fifth-place finishers Brandon Sigmund and Russell Pick, both of Mitchell.

Sigmund is playing with Mitchell’s Brad Buche in the 2023 event, while Pick is playing with fellow Mitchell golfer Jeff Meyerink. Meyerink was part of the championship team with Sigmund in 2020 in Sioux Falls. 2021 champion Ryan Neff, of Sioux Falls is in the field with partner Danny Renner, as well.

For the first time, a Rushmore Division will be contested in the event. Teams will compete for prizes in their flight from a shorter set of tees than the championship division and will receive a plaque, but will not be eligible for the overall championship.

The course is scheduled to play 6,551 yards for the Championship division, while the Rushmore division will play 6,294 yards.

Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
