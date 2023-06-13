'More appealing' changes made to South Dakota's golf match-play championship format

MITCHELL — A new format is set to begin this year to qualify for the South Dakota Golf Association match-play tournament.

As opposed to previous years where anybody could sign up and compete in the event, this year there will be 10 qualifying tournaments across the state over a two-week span to determine a 64-player field for the match-play tournament, which is one of the state's most competitive, entertaining and prestigious championships.

There will also be some automatic qualifications and exemptions to the tournament, such as past champions, according to SDGA Executive Director Tom Jansa.

“It’s just like the U.S. Open and all the USGA events,” Jansa said. “You qualify locally, and then only those that qualify go to the championship.”

Mitchell's Lakeview Golf Course will be one of the 10 qualifying host sites on Friday, June 30. At Lakeview, there will be six men competing for two qualifying spots and four senior men competing for two qualifying spots.

There are 108 men and 54 senior men entered in the local qualifiers vying for a spot in the 64-player men's division and the 32-player field in the senior men's division. There are a total of 38 spots open in the men's division and 22 senior men's spots open across the 10 qualifying events.

He added that there are no local tournaments for women this year because there weren't enough competitors signed up, so the 32-player women's field and 16-player senior women's field will remain on an entry basis for the match-play tournament.

Other sites for qualifying events include Yankton, Hartford, Sioux Falls, Spearfish, Rapid City, Hot Springs, Watertown, Pierre and Aberdeen. Players are only permitted to play in one qualifying event, but there will be a last-chance qualifier in Rapid City with two spots for both the men and senior men division open to all players, even those who did not qualify at an earlier event. The SDGA match-play championship bracket will then begin on July 13 and conclude on July 16 at Arrowhead Golf Club in Rapid City.

Another change new to this year is the formation of four-player pods at the match-play tournament. Instead of having an elimination match right away, players will now be guaranteed three matches — playing each player in their pod once — and the best record from that pod will advance in the tournament.

Jeff Meyerink hits a shot during the SDGA two-man tournament on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

“It just wasn't appealing to a lot of people to pay the full entry fee, then they go out and only get to play one match and come home,” Jansa said. “It's a lot more appealing. They don't have to pay the full entry fee unless they make it (to the match-play tournament) and then when they do make it, they know they're going to get to play three matches.”

The changes have been something SDGA has kicked around the board of directors for two to three years, according to Jansa, who mentioned that a survey the SDGA put out last fall pointed toward members being open to the idea.

“It was just time,” Jansa said of the changes. “We'll see how successful it is and go forward from there. … We hope that it works out, and we're certainly going to listen to the players and get their feedback. But I think once they get through this local qualifying process and get to the championship and can play in the pods, we're confident that it's a more popular format for the event.”