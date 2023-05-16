99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Mitchell's Caden Hinker to host youth basketball camp

Set for May 30 and 31 at the MHS Gym, the camp costs $50 per camper.

POYCadenHinker-13.jpg
Former Mitchell High School basketball standout Caden Hinker poses for a photo at the end of the 2022 season at the Corn Palace.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
May 16, 2023 at 4:17 PM

MITCHELL — Caden Hinker, an Augustana men's basketball player and 2022 Mitchell High School graduate, is hosting a two-day basketball skills camp open to all boys and girls entering kindergarten through eighth grade on May 30 and 31.

The camp, to be hosted in the MHS Gym, costs $50 per camper. Kindergarten through second grade will compete from 11 a.m. to noon, third through fifth grades from noon to 1 p.m. and sixth through eighth grades from 1-2:30 p.m.

Hinker played in all 29 games for the Vikings as a freshman and started five contests, averaging 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Registration forms can be found online and through Hinker's social media channels.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Mitchell Golf Generic
Prep
Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard
May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Prep
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt
May 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
051623-eric-peterson.JPG
Sports
USD Coyotes basketball coach Eric Peterson revamping roster ahead of second year on the job
May 17, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher