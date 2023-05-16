Mitchell's Caden Hinker to host youth basketball camp
Set for May 30 and 31 at the MHS Gym, the camp costs $50 per camper.
MITCHELL — Caden Hinker, an Augustana men's basketball player and 2022 Mitchell High School graduate, is hosting a two-day basketball skills camp open to all boys and girls entering kindergarten through eighth grade on May 30 and 31.
The camp, to be hosted in the MHS Gym, costs $50 per camper. Kindergarten through second grade will compete from 11 a.m. to noon, third through fifth grades from noon to 1 p.m. and sixth through eighth grades from 1-2:30 p.m.
Hinker played in all 29 games for the Vikings as a freshman and started five contests, averaging 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
Registration forms can be found online and through Hinker's social media channels.
Skills camp registration now is live! 🚨 Go get signed up, can't wait to get into the gym with you guys! ⏰See you soon 💪https://t.co/bGEdYVRJTL pic.twitter.com/mqnQbJY2uF— Caden Hinker (@CadenHinker) May 10, 2023
