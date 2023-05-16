Mitchell's Caden Hinker to host youth basketball camp

MITCHELL — Caden Hinker, an Augustana men's basketball player and 2022 Mitchell High School graduate, is hosting a two-day basketball skills camp open to all boys and girls entering kindergarten through eighth grade on May 30 and 31.

The camp, to be hosted in the MHS Gym, costs $50 per camper. Kindergarten through second grade will compete from 11 a.m. to noon, third through fifth grades from noon to 1 p.m. and sixth through eighth grades from 1-2:30 p.m.

Hinker played in all 29 games for the Vikings as a freshman and started five contests, averaging 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Registration forms can be found online and through Hinker's social media channels.