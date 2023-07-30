Mitchell teener baseball seasons come to a close at state tourneys

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Mitchell teener baseball seasons came to a close on Saturday for the Mitchell White 13-and-under squad in Brookings and Mitchell Black 14-and-under squad in Renner.

Mitchell White, which won 9-6 over Aberdeen on Thursday, and 3-1 over Sioux Falls East on Friday, lost to Brandon Valley Red on Saturday by a score of 4-2. In the four-team Blue pool, with Mitchell and Brandon Valley Red each holding 2-1 records, BV had the head-to-head tiebreaker and moved to Sunday’s semifinal round.

For Mitchell White, Stratton Forst had two hits, including a double, while Ethan Hegg had two hits and two stolen bases. Brady Hoesing and Jet Krantz each had an RBI for Mitchell, which trailed 4-0 after three innings and scored twice in the fourth inning to tighten the contest. Mitchell outhit Brandon Valley 7-2 in the game.

Nolan Widstrom started and took the loss for Mitchell, throwing 2 1/3 innings and allowed one hit, four runs, walking five and striking out two. Hegg threw the last 2 2/3 innings with one hit and no runs allowed and striking out two. Mitchell White’s season ends at 15-25.

In the Class A 14-and-under finale on Saturday in Renner, Mitchell Black defeated Yankton 9-5 to close the season. Mitchell had a steady offensive showing, scoring in five of the seven innings, including four runs in the fourth inning.

Lincoln Bottum had two RBIs and Bryer Stach had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Denen Ellwein and Brayden Reindl each scored a pair of runs. Ellwein had two stolen bases in the game, as well, and Kyson Herrman added a double.

Mitchell Black utilized four pitchers in the effort, with Dayton Adams starting and throwing two innings, then going to Dawson Smith in relief. Bryer Stach pitched two innings without allowing a hit and striking out two, while Colin Weier earned the win in relief, throwing three innings and allowing one hit and one unearned run.

Mitchell Black’s season ends at 12-28-1.