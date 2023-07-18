6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Mitchell talents notch multiple top finishes at South Dakota tennis tournaments

Delaney Degen, Carsyn Weich and Cooper Star won titles at the Spearfish SLAM Junior Open last weekend, while Scott Loecker claimed a pair of titles at the South Dakota Open in Sioux Falls.

Tennis courts
(Claire Meador/Republic) Shown above are the white lines on the tennis courts at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell. Additional lines may be added to these courts for players ages 10 and under.
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 5:38 PM

SPEARFISH — Four Mitchell tennis players were in action at the Spearfish SLAM Junior Open last weekend, totaling four first-place finishes.

In girls 18-and-under singles, Delaney Degen and Carsyn Weich were drawn into separate three-person groups, and both went 2-0 to top their respective standings in a round-robin format. Neither lost a set in singles play, as Weich won 16 of 17 games played and Degen won 16 of 20.

The pair also combined to win the girls 18U doubles competition, going 2-0 and winning four of five total sets in the round-robin tournament.

On the boys side, Cooper Star emerged from 16U singles round-robin play with a 3-0 record to take first place, while Clay Bathke went 1-2 and finished in third in the four-person group.

Loecker, Larson excel at SD Open

On the opposite side of the state, Mitchell's Scott Loecker and Chad Larson had successful weekends competing at the South Dakota Open in Sioux Falls.

In men’s 45-and-over singles, Loecker breezed through the bracket, winning all three of his matches 2-0 and never dropping more than three games in a single set. Loecker also teamed up with James Breit, of Sioux Falls, to win the doubles title in the Combo 9.0 men’s 18-and-over division. The pair won their first two matches 2-0 and emerged from the championship match with a 10-3 tiebreaker victory after splitting the first two sets.

Elsewhere in doubles competition, Larson and Leah Branaugh, of Huron, went 2-1 for the tournament and claimed the consolation bracket championship in the Combo 8.0 mixed 18-and-over division.

By Mitchell Republic
