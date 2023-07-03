Mitchell city golf tournament to host junior competition for first time

MITCHELL — For the first time in its history, the Mitchell city golf tournament will include a boys and girls junior tournament this weekend at Lakeview and Wild Oak golf courses.

In accordance with the adult championships, the junior tournament will host three competitions with a $10 entry fee. That includes a 36-hole tournament for ages 15-17 from Saturday, July 8 and Sunday July 9; an 18-hole course for ages 13-14 on Sunday and a nine-hole competition for ages 12 and under on Sunday.

With the popularity of golf among the youth growing in town, it’s a good time to start the youth tournament, according to Eric Hieb, who is the clubhouse manager and golf professional at Lakeview Golf Course.

“More kids are coming out here golfing,” Hieb said. “They want some type of competition golf, that’s not a scramble or something. It gives kids an opportunity to play in something that's individual stroke play, it's at their home course, and it’s over at Wild Oak, so they can play in both courses and play in individual course play.”

Mitchell High School head girls golf coach Jeff Meyerink, who coached the state team championship earlier this year, reached out to Hieb with the idea of expanding the tournament. The expectation is early competition will help kids prepare for high school and state-wide tournaments to come.

Hieb, who organized a flier and is getting the word out, said there are only a handful of kids have signed up for the event so far, but he'd like to see it grow as much as possible.

“We’ll just kind of see where this goes with it being the first year,” Hieb said. “We just want to give them more of an opportunity to play in some type of event. There might only be two or three kids, but it’s a start.”

Despite the low number of registrants for the tournament, Hieb’s seen plenty of participation for the Lakeview Junior Golf Clinic that began in June and wraps up on Friday with an adult-junior scramble event.

The clinic, which coached young golfers on putting, driving and chipping, featured six sessions for ages 11-14 and 7-10, and included about 80 participants in total.

"It's something that has continued to grow over the nine years I've been in this job," Hieb said. "It's great to see kids get acclimated to the game."

As for the traditional tournament, tee times will be from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each on Saturday and Sunday and will be flighted between the two days of competition. The championship flight will go off last on Sunday. The adult entry fee for the tournament is $45 per person and participants can sign up at Wild Oak Golf Course.