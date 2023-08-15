Miller brothers help lead Canova to state title, continue family legacy

MITCHELL — Family connections are an ordinary part of amateur baseball rosters throughout the state.

Less common, however, is a trio of brothers batting second, third and fourth in a lineup helping lead a town with less than 100 people to its sixth state championship.

That’s precisely what Canova Gang teammates and brothers Justin, Jared and Jason Miller did on Sunday at the Class B state amateur tournament title game, in a 4-0 win over Lesterville — all while their brother-in-law, Trey Krier, batted sixth and pitched a shutout.

Alongside the Gassmans, another Canova-rooted family that includes Kendall, Garrett, Cole and Tim on the 2023 roster, the Millers have a deep appreciation for the town of Canova, where their father, Jay, grew up. And though they live in Sioux Falls with their families, the Miller men have helped keep the Gang's baseball team synonymous with the town through their winning ways.

"It’s family," Justin said. "I get to play with my brothers, my brother-in-law, second cousins and the Gassmans. They're all family to me."

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s nothing better,” Jay said. “Every game I get to see my kids and then my grandkids come."

The Millers and the Gang have been intertwined since the beginning. Miller family members helped start the team in 1946. The grandfather of the current Miller players, Neil, never played but was a “huge vocal supporter” of the team, according to Jason. Neil's brother, Spike, was the team manager for several seasons. The extended family connections go on from there.

Jay was a member of the 1979 state championship team. Jason, the 46-year-old eldest brother, has played for the Gang since 1996, and won a state championship in 2009, 2018 and now 2023.

The middle brother, 31-year-old Jared, the youngest, 27-year-old Justin, and Krier, the husband of the Miller's sister, Jenny, were a part of the 2018 championship team, as well.

“To think of the tradition we have, 15 times we’ve been to the finals,” Jason said. “I mean, that’s a run; that’s impressive. It makes you feel proud to be a part of this tradition.”

From left to right, Justin Miller, Jared Miller, Jay Miller, Jason Miller and Trey Krier pose for a photo after winning the Class B state amateur tournament championship on Aug. 13, 2023 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell Jacob Nielson/ Mitchell Republic

Joining forces

The Miller brothers grew up in Sioux Falls, each playing baseball at and graduating from Washington High School. Jason played college baseball at Augustana, and Jared and Justin both played at Mount Marty.

Jason had the most amateur baseball experience, playing on the Gang’s team that reached several championship games in the late 1990s. In the early 2010s, he took a year off from playing due to a ruptured bicep tendon, then the following year, was convinced by Jared, who played college ball at Mount Marty at the time, to join Yankton’s amateur team, instead of returning to Canova.

ADVERTISEMENT

19 years apart, Miller brothers Jason (left) and Justin (right) pose for a photo in the early 2000s. Courtesy of Jason Miller

When Justin graduated from Washington in 2014 and was eligible to play amateur ball, the brothers got together and made a critical decision.

“We were like, where should we play?” Jason said. “I wanted to play in Canova, they wanted to play in Canova, and so we ended up playing in Canova. The following year we got our brother-in-law Trey Krier on the team, and that kind of made all the difference to have a true No. 1 starter.”

“Growing up, it was always a goal of mine to play with Jason,” Jared said. “And we got to do that. And Justin, once he graduated college, and throughout the summer, he came and played with us too. So it’s really cool. Traveling to the games, hanging out afterward. Spending time with the guys. It's pretty awesome.”

Jared Miller throws the ball during the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The 2023 tournament

With a 13-5 record from a strong league entering the 32-team, single-elimination tournament, the Gang were a contender for a state title but not necessarily the top selection.

But the team rattled off five straight wins, anyways. And the Miller brothers played a major role in the campaign.

“At the start of the tournament, we felt like we had a pretty good team,” Jason said. “You never know how it goes. It takes a little luck, it takes your draw, there’s a lot of factors in play. To come out in the end and win it, it’s unreal.”

Justin finished the tournament 8-of-21 batting with three RBIs and five runs, while tracking down a number of outfield fly balls. Jared was 7-of-18 with six runs and seven RBIs while playing second base and first base. Jason, the designated hitter, was 4-of-18 with two runs and three RBIs. Krier was 3-of-14 with four runs and three RBIs and allowed just three earned runs in 16 innings pitched.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four brothers, spanning 19 years of age, all contributed to one championship team.

And by indication of the post-game celebration, where the brothers and their families spent well over an hour after the championship game on the field soaking in another Canova title, the team runs deeper than baseball.

"When we look back on this team in the future, we're going to remember those times playing on the field, the times before and after games and just how special this group is together," Justin said.

