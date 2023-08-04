Managers feel mixed about Legion rules costing amateur teams state berths

MITCHELL — As first-round action moves along at the Class B state amateur baseball tournament, some teams have expressed disappointment on what is otherwise a highlight of the summer sporting calendar.

Garretson and Redfield Dairy Queen were disqualified from the state tournament, but there were players and coaches in first round games who made it a point to express their thoughts about those missing teams. The Mitchell Republic reported on July 30 that both clubs had been removed from state tournament eligibility for violating the same rule regarding the use of American Legion baseball players in their district playoff games.

Neither instance of the rules violation was without its complexity. Garretson claims to have received approval to use the player and inaccurate information regarding eligibility from their league commissioner, while Redfield Legion received automatic qualification to its state tournament, creating confusion regarding eligibility for amateur action during what would have otherwise been the regional tournament time frame.

Those squads did not intend to cheat or work around the rules, said Bailey Ludens, manager of Lennox/Chancellor/Worthing, which is a member of the State Line League with Garretson and benefitted from the Blue Jays' disqualification.

“I can tell you (Blue Jays manager) Austin Vanhove is a good dude, all those Garretson guys are," said Ludens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Specifically with regard to Garretson, Lennox manager Chad Reilly thinks the blame was misplaced since the Blue Jays were given inaccurate information from amateur baseball leadership.

“The major wrong was committed by the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association (leaders) for not knowing the rules and telling teams wrong,” Reilly said.

SDABA president Dale Weber offered written feedback in response to the Mitchell Republic’s July 30 story. In his comments, Weber wrote, “There is plenty of blame to go around, and the SDABA accepts blame, too.”

Ludens felt that if Garretson was the only team to be in violation of the rule, there might have been alternate courses of action, but with Redfield also disqualified on the same grounds, it complicated the situation beyond repair.

“With multiple teams, you can’t exactly give leniency to one versus another," Ludens said. "So I get it, but it’s just a bad situation; there’s no other way to describe it.”

“It's a tough deal. Accidents happen, but that’s an unfortunate incident,” offered Lake Norden manager Burt Tulson, noting that the Eastern Dakota League commissioner often reminds EDL managers of the American Legion player restrictions. “I feel bad for those teams, but that is the rule.”

In Reilly’s view, the miscommunication could have been rectified by the SDABA deferring judgment to all the amateur teams not involved.

“If it's truly an honestly a mistake made by one of the commissioners, I think our state representative should have reached out to all seven districts and asked the opinions of the players,” Reilly said. “At the end of the day, I don't think anybody has a problem with Garretson or Redfield being here (at the state tournament) if they played a Legion kid.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Reilly, it comes down to striking a balance and establishing the appropriate ways to get Legion players — who can bat and play in the field but not pitch for amateur teams throughout their Legion regular seasons before becoming ineligible during the Legion postseason — involved without deterring them because of punishments like those levied against Garretson and Redfield DQ.

Reilly recalls recently when Lennox was unable to field an amateur team and was seeking approval to use Legion players to fill a roster but was denied.

“There have been a lot of things that I think are detrimental to promoting amateur baseball to kids,” Reilly said. “There are a lot of guys that are passionate about amateur baseball around South Dakota, so I think we just need to find ways to get young people involved and young ideas. That's my take on it all.”

