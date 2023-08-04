Mad Frogs rally past Northville behind late offensive surge

MITCHELL — On the verge of elimination, the Menno Mad Frogs turned on their offense in the late innings of first-round action of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament.

Trailing 3-1, the District 6B qualifiers posted seven runs from the seventh to ninth innings and surged past District 2B champion Northville 8-3 on Friday afternoon at Cadwell Park.

“It was a slow start, but we came on when we needed to," Menno bench coach Tom Sattler said. "And the boys gave us a nice cushion.”

The Mad Frogs struggled against Merchants pitcher Bryan Weber the first six innings, mustering just four hits. The Menno offense pulled it together in the seventh inning, however, as Dustin Livingston doubled, and Peyton Weisler drove him home with a single.

Weber opened the eighth inning allowing a single and hitting a batter and was pulled from the game. With Sam Vetter in to relieve Weber, Menno pounced, driving in the tying run on a bases-loaded walk and getting the go-ahead by run thanks to an errant throw from catcher Kyle Stahl that allowed Dustin Livingston to score. The Mad Frogs tacked on four insurance runs in the ninth inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was when things turned in our favor, as soon as (Weber) went out," Sattler said. "He did an outstanding job, kept us on our front foot all game long."

A trio of Northville players fail to catch an infield flyball in the seventh inning of Class B amateur tournament action on Friday afternoon at Cadwell Park in Mitchell. The play was called an out on the infield-fly rule. Jacob Nielson/ Mitchell Republic

For Menno, Macon Oplinger pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits, three earned runs and striking out seven. He found trouble in the third inning, when the Merchants scored three runs, punctuated by a two-RBI single from Ethan Beyers, but settled in, allowing zero runs in the final six innings.

"Having someone throw a complete game and not have to use any arms in the first game is always huge," Sattler said.

Menno finished with ten hits, led by two hits and three RBIs from Weisler, and two hits and one RBI from Dylan Lehr.

For Northville, Beyers had two hits and two RBIs, and Carson Simes added two hits and a run.

It's the third time since 2019 that the Mad Frogs have advanced out of the first round, as Menno (4-13) now gears up to face Lesterville at 7:30 p.m. Monday in second-round action at Cadwell Park.

