Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports

Mad Frogs rally past Northville behind late offensive surge

After trailing most the game, the Mad Frogs mustered plenty of offense in the latter innings to swipe an opening-round victory.

menno 1.JPG
Mennos' Dylan Lehr steals second during the third inning of Class B Amateur tournament first round action on Friday afternoon at Cadwell Park in Mitchell
Jacob Nielson/ Mitchell Republic
Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Today at 5:25 PM

MITCHELL — On the verge of elimination, the Menno Mad Frogs turned on their offense in the late innings of first-round action of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament.

Trailing 3-1, the District 6B qualifiers posted seven runs from the seventh to ninth innings and surged past District 2B champion Northville 8-3 on Friday afternoon at Cadwell Park.

“It was a slow start, but we came on when we needed to," Menno bench coach Tom Sattler said. "And the boys gave us a nice cushion.”

The Mad Frogs struggled against Merchants pitcher Bryan Weber the first six innings, mustering just four hits. The Menno offense pulled it together in the seventh inning, however, as Dustin Livingston doubled, and Peyton Weisler drove him home with a single.

Weber opened the eighth inning allowing a single and hitting a batter and was pulled from the game. With Sam Vetter in to relieve Weber, Menno pounced, driving in the tying run on a bases-loaded walk and getting the go-ahead by run thanks to an errant throw from catcher Kyle Stahl that allowed Dustin Livingston to score. The Mad Frogs tacked on four insurance runs in the ninth inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was when things turned in our favor, as soon as (Weber) went out," Sattler said. "He did an outstanding job, kept us on our front foot all game long."

Menno 2.JPG
A trio of Northville players fail to catch an infield flyball in the seventh inning of Class B amateur tournament action on Friday afternoon at Cadwell Park in Mitchell. The play was called an out on the infield-fly rule.
Jacob Nielson/ Mitchell Republic

For Menno, Macon Oplinger pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits, three earned runs and striking out seven. He found trouble in the third inning, when the Merchants scored three runs, punctuated by a two-RBI single from Ethan Beyers, but settled in, allowing zero runs in the final six innings.

"Having someone throw a complete game and not have to use any arms in the first game is always huge," Sattler said.

Menno finished with ten hits, led by two hits and three RBIs from Weisler, and two hits and one RBI from Dylan Lehr.

For Northville, Beyers had two hits and two RBIs, and Carson Simes added two hits and a run.

It's the third time since 2019 that the Mad Frogs have advanced out of the first round, as Menno (4-13) now gears up to face Lesterville at 7:30 p.m. Monday in second-round action at Cadwell Park.

Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Jacob Nielson is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He joined the Mitchell Republic in July 2023 after graduating from Utah State University in 2023 with a degree in journalism and minor in history. He covers a variety of prep and collegiate sports throughout South Dakota.

At Utah State, Nielson was involved with the student newspaper, The Utah Statesman, where he spent time as the sports editor. He was also a contributing beat writer for KSL.com in Salt Lake City, covering Utah State athletics, and a contributing writer for The Herald Journal in Logan, Utah, where he covered preps.

Nielson grew up in Salt Lake City, where he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country and track and field. He resides in Mitchell.
What To Read Next
080423 Platte Lesterville Sheldon Gant Ethan Wishon.JPG
Members Only
Sports
Late rally comes up short as Platte falls to Lesterville in Class B amateur baseball tournament
26m ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
8-11-22StateAmateurBaseballGarretsonvsMtVernon-81.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Managers feel mixed about Legion rules costing amateur teams state berths
1h ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-18.jpg
Members Only
Community
PHOTOS: Concrete Cowboys tear through Mitchell's Main Street
6h ago
 · 
By  Adam Thury
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-15.jpg
Sports
Mount Vernon pulls away from Four Corners in the Class B first round
17h ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
MillerAleksMugs.jpg
Members Only
Local
What ever happened to the Washington couple who brought adoptive daughter’s body to Mitchell in U-Haul?
3d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
SDSU Jackrabbits football players with the words Jackrabbits football
Sports
South Dakota State dominates Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll
3d ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
082821.S.DR.JIMRIVERHELMET2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Scotland/Menno football co-op does away with 'Jim River' moniker
3d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson