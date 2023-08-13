Lesterville rallies again in Class B, besting Tabor in state semifinals

MITCHELL — The comeback Broncs found a way to do it again on Saturday night.

Lesterville, which hasn’t played in a state amateur baseball title game since 1950, defeated South Central League rival Tabor by a 3-2 score in the Class B state amateur baseball tournament semifinals.

The Broncs (19-7) will face either Canova or Dell Rapids PBR at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon for the state title at Cadwell Park.

Tyler Edler’s RBI single with two outs in the top of the ninth scored Lee Heimes from second base to give the Broncs a lead at 3-2. Tabor got two runners on base in the final moments of the game but starter Derek Quame closed the door on the complete game effort to send Lesterville to the championship.

“I’ve got no words for it,” Lesterville manager Kevin Bloch said. “We’ve been battling all tournament long. We’ve stuck with it all tournament and we’ve found a way to make the play at the end.”

Tabor's Riley Rothschadl slides into third base on a triple during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament semifinal game against Lesterville on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Once Tabor standout Riley Rothschadl hit the 105-pitch limit in place for Legion players pitching in the tournament after 7 2/3 innings, Lesterville got a rally cracking in the eighth, aided by a Rothschadl error at shortstop. A walk and a two-RBI single from Brandon Nickolite helped the Broncs tie the game.

“It’s a shame he wasn’t able to keep going even though his Legion season is over," Tabor manager Chris Sutera said. "But it is what it is."

On the Bluebirds side, the game was defined by a close call in the ninth inning down the left-field line on a liner hit by Chase Kortan that likely would have scored both runs and won the game for Tabor. It was ruled a foul ball, and three pitches later, Kortan struck out looking, ending the game and bringing on the celebration for Lesterville.

“I’ve already gotten word that it was a fair ball on the replay,” Sutera said after the game. “So this is frustrating. … But I’m very proud of our guys, because they played their tails off in four games here.”

Technically, Lesterville has come from behind in all four state tournament games it has won. It was down 3-0 to Winner/Colome in Thursday’s quarterfinals before a 4-3 walk-off win, and trailed briefly in the first two rounds with victories over Platte and Menno.

Lesterville's Derek Quame delivers a pitch during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament semifinal game against Tabor on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

For Tabor (11-9), Rothschadl continued to steal the show in the state tournament. The Legion standout led the game off with a triple and scored the first run to make it 1-0 for Tabor on a Chase Kortan RBI single. In the second inning, Tabor went ahead 2-0 when Jaden Wieseler scored on a groundout from Nolan Carda. Rothschadl finished 2-for-3 at the plate, running his total to 10-for-13 in the tournament and reaching base in 16 of 19 plate appearances in Mitchell.

He pitched 7 2/3 innings and allowed five hits, an unearned run and struck out 12 before hitting the pitch limit. Kortan was tagged with the loss, allowing two hits and two runs (one earned) in 1 1/3 innings.

“Riley pitched one heck of a game for us,” Sutera said. He was absolutely huge for us all tournament. … Everyone is human and errors happen. We needed a few more hits and we had runners on bases.”

Rothschadl, Nolan Carda, Kortan and Hunter Hallock each had two hits for the Bluebirds. Tabor had 10 hits and left 10 runners on base.

For Lesterville, Derek Quame, a veteran of big starts at the state tournament with the Renner Monarchs and Garretson, delivered for the Broncs, throwing a 122-pitch complete game and allowing 10 hits, two runs and striking out nine.

“It was probably only his second or third outing of the year for us. He was fantastic,” Bloch said. “We’ve got Game 5 (on Sunday), so we’ll see what kind of pitching we have left.”

Regardless of the result, it was an all-SCL showdown between two tiny towns 10 miles apart playing in front of a classic large crowd at Cadwell Park. The two teams had split the regular-season series but the Broncs won the rubber match that mattered.

“It was a tremendous atmosphere,” Sutera said. “You wish you could come out on top but it was a great game and fun to play these guys again.”