Late rally comes up short as Platte falls to Lesterville in Class B amateur baseball tournament

MITCHELL — It was clear from the start that neither team was going to run away and hide with a Class B first-round victory on Friday.

But Lesterville was able to finish as winners of a 5-4 contest over Platte at Cadwell Park in the Class B first round.

Platte got on the board in its first at-bats, with a Hunter Hewitt RBI double and an RBI single from Grant Doom, before the Broncs answered with an RBI single from Michael Drotzmann.

Lesterville evened the game in the fourth inning at 2-2 with a Tanner Van Driel RBI single in the fourth and took the lead in the fifth inning with a Cameron Schlitz RBI double to left field, followed by a Hunter Martin RBI single to center field.

The Broncs, which were the top Class B team in the South Central League during the regular season, added a final run in the sixth on a Drotzmann RBI that scored Van Driel.

Platte's Ryan Allen goes into foul territory to make a catch during the first round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

The Killer Tomatoes brought back one run each in the seven and ninth innings, both on RBI singles off the bat of Doom, who finished with three hits and three RBIs to lead Platte.

For Lesterville, Van Driel went 4-for-5 on the afternoon, while Drotzmann, Martin, Tyler Elder and Ethan Wishon all added two hits to the Broncs’ 14 hits in total. Alex Wagner earned the win with 13 strikeouts to hits credit against nine hits, three walks and two earned runs across 8 2/3 innings.

Travis Gant took the pitching loss for Platte, going five innings in the start with five strikeouts to one walk and 11 hits allowed. Sheldon Gant had two hits, while Richard Sternberg scored twice. The Killer Tomatoes end the season with a 12-8 record.

Lesterville (16-7) advances to Monday’s round of 16 action, where the Broncs will play Menno at 7:30 p.m. for a spot in the quarterfinals.

