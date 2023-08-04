Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports

Late rally comes up short as Platte falls to Lesterville in Class B amateur baseball tournament

The Broncs advanced behind the hitting of Tanner Van Driel and pitching of Alex Wagner on Friday afternoon.

080423 Platte Lesterville Sheldon Gant Ethan Wishon.JPG
From left, Platte's Sheldon Gant places a tag on Lesterville's Ethan Wishon at third base to record an out on a steal attempt during the first round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 5:05 PM

MITCHELL — It was clear from the start that neither team was going to run away and hide with a Class B first-round victory on Friday.

But Lesterville was able to finish as winners of a 5-4 contest over Platte at Cadwell Park in the Class B first round.

Platte got on the board in its first at-bats, with a Hunter Hewitt RBI double and an RBI single from Grant Doom, before the Broncs answered with an RBI single from Michael Drotzmann.

Lesterville evened the game in the fourth inning at 2-2 with a Tanner Van Driel RBI single in the fourth and took the lead in the fifth inning with a Cameron Schlitz RBI double to left field, followed by a Hunter Martin RBI single to center field.

The Broncs, which were the top Class B team in the South Central League during the regular season, added a final run in the sixth on a Drotzmann RBI that scored Van Driel.

ADVERTISEMENT

_MG_0103.JPG
Platte's Ryan Allen goes into foul territory to make a catch during the first round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

The Killer Tomatoes brought back one run each in the seven and ninth innings, both on RBI singles off the bat of Doom, who finished with three hits and three RBIs to lead Platte.

For Lesterville, Van Driel went 4-for-5 on the afternoon, while Drotzmann, Martin, Tyler Elder and Ethan Wishon all added two hits to the Broncs’ 14 hits in total. Alex Wagner earned the win with 13 strikeouts to hits credit against nine hits, three walks and two earned runs across 8 2/3 innings.

Travis Gant took the pitching loss for Platte, going five innings in the start with five strikeouts to one walk and 11 hits allowed. Sheldon Gant had two hits, while Richard Sternberg scored twice. The Killer Tomatoes end the season with a 12-8 record.

Lesterville (16-7) advances to Monday’s round of 16 action, where the Broncs will play Menno at 7:30 p.m. for a spot in the quarterfinals.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
menno 1.JPG
Members Only
Sports
Mad Frogs rally past Northville behind late offensive surge
5m ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
8-11-22StateAmateurBaseballGarretsonvsMtVernon-81.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Managers feel mixed about Legion rules costing amateur teams state berths
1h ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-18.jpg
Members Only
Community
PHOTOS: Concrete Cowboys tear through Mitchell's Main Street
6h ago
 · 
By  Adam Thury
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballMtVernonvsFourCorners-15.jpg
Sports
Mount Vernon pulls away from Four Corners in the Class B first round
17h ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
MillerAleksMugs.jpg
Members Only
Local
What ever happened to the Washington couple who brought adoptive daughter’s body to Mitchell in U-Haul?
3d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
SDSU Jackrabbits football players with the words Jackrabbits football
Sports
South Dakota State dominates Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll
3d ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
082821.S.DR.JIMRIVERHELMET2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Scotland/Menno football co-op does away with 'Jim River' moniker
3d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson