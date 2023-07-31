Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Larson, Stanhope win Lakeview Member-Guest tournament

The event uses the Chicago points system, which starts players with negative points based on their handicaps and then adds positive points for their play throughout the round.

Lakeview
A tee marker is pictured at the tee box for Hole No. 11 at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 3:32 PM

MITCHELL — Cody Larson, of Mitchell, and Jason Stanhope, of Colorado, emerged with the 14th annual Muth Electric Member-Guest tournament championship at Lakeview Golf Course on Saturday and Sunday, where a total of 54 teams were in action this year.

Larson and Stanhope scored 21.25 points above their quota, good enough to edge second-place team Tim McCain and Trent Sabers by a quarter-point (21). Alex Loes and Alex Permann finished third with 20.75 points, with Dan Sabers/Doug Sabers and Gary Jackson/Bob Stoltz each scoring 20 points.

The event uses the Chicago points system, which starts players with negative points based on their handicaps and then adds positive points for their play throughout the round, with one point for bogey, two points for par, four points for birdie and eight points for eagle.

Drew Cole had the tournament's low gross score over two days, shooting 134, with Jeff Meyerink and Jacob Rice shooting 135, and Eric Hieb and Chris Long both shooting 141. Cole also was the top individual finisher over his quota at 20 points over. Rice was second at 16.5 points over, with McCain at 15, Stoltz at 14.25 and Meyerink at 14 points.

The tournament included a practice round, calcutta, putting contest and meal on Friday and then 36 holes of golf over Saturday and Sunday. The event also included a number of side games. Terry Kirby (Group A) and Jake Heumiller (Group B) won the Derby Golf event, while Chris Long and Steve Rice were winners of chip-off contests.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Cadwell_Park_base.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball Old Timers Game canceled for 2023
4h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Baseball general
Sports
Mitchell teener baseball seasons come to a close at state tourneys
1d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
8-14-22StateAmateurBaseballChampionshipGarretsonvsDellRapids-102.jpg
Sports
2023 Class B state amateur baseball tournament bracket set, with games to begin Wednesday
1d ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NoemPress-1024x683.jpg
South Dakota
Gov. Kristi Noem claims of transparency called into question
4d ago
 · 
By  Bart Pfankuch / South Dakota News Watch
062923 Plank WS Thomas Stange.JPG
Sports
Plankinton stymies Chamberlain, advances to state amateur tournament
4d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
022222.S.DR.MVP-MCMBOYS8.jpg
Prep
New SDHSAA rules to govern fan ejections, fines for schools lacking coach training
5d ago
 · 
By  Dana Hess / S.D. Newspaper Association
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge