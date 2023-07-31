Larson, Stanhope win Lakeview Member-Guest tournament

MITCHELL — Cody Larson, of Mitchell, and Jason Stanhope, of Colorado, emerged with the 14th annual Muth Electric Member-Guest tournament championship at Lakeview Golf Course on Saturday and Sunday, where a total of 54 teams were in action this year.

Larson and Stanhope scored 21.25 points above their quota, good enough to edge second-place team Tim McCain and Trent Sabers by a quarter-point (21). Alex Loes and Alex Permann finished third with 20.75 points, with Dan Sabers/Doug Sabers and Gary Jackson/Bob Stoltz each scoring 20 points.

The event uses the Chicago points system, which starts players with negative points based on their handicaps and then adds positive points for their play throughout the round, with one point for bogey, two points for par, four points for birdie and eight points for eagle.

Drew Cole had the tournament's low gross score over two days, shooting 134, with Jeff Meyerink and Jacob Rice shooting 135, and Eric Hieb and Chris Long both shooting 141. Cole also was the top individual finisher over his quota at 20 points over. Rice was second at 16.5 points over, with McCain at 15, Stoltz at 14.25 and Meyerink at 14 points.

The tournament included a practice round, calcutta, putting contest and meal on Friday and then 36 holes of golf over Saturday and Sunday. The event also included a number of side games. Terry Kirby (Group A) and Jake Heumiller (Group B) won the Derby Golf event, while Chris Long and Steve Rice were winners of chip-off contests.