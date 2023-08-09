Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Larchwood no-hits Crofton in Class B amateur second round

Isaac Horigan struck out eight, and allowed zero hits in a seven-inning outing.

iowa 2.JPG
Isaac Horigan pitches in the third inning of Larchwood's 13-0 win over Crofton during Class B state amateur second round action on Tuesday night at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
Jacob Nielson/ Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
August 08, 2023 at 11:14 PM

MITCHELL — Larchwood (Iowa) pitcher Isaac Horigan threw a no-hitter on Tuesday night at Cadwell field, and the Diamonds cruised to a 13-0 win through seven innings over the Crofton Bluejays (Neb.) in Class B state amateur tournament second round action.

Three Bluejays batters reached base on a walk and two errors, and Horigan struck out eight batters. Propelled by an eight-run third inning and five-run fourth inning, the Diamonds ended the game via the 10-run rule.

After Crofton's James Kaiser reached first on an error to open the seventh inning, Horigan forced back-to-back flyouts and then struck out Tyler Koch to complete the no-hit bid.

It's the first no-hitter in the state tournament since 2016, when Winner/Colome pitchers Derek Graesser and Drew Weber combined to throw one through five innings (15-run rule), and the solo no-hitter since Akron's Jared Kirkeby did so in 2013.

iowa 1.JPG
Crofton Bluejays player Andy Knapp is tagged out at the plate in the third inning of Class B amateur baseball action on Tuesday night at Cadwell Park.
Jacob Nielson/ Mitchell Republic

Offensively for the Diamonds, the big third inning began with a two-RBI double by Mitch Peschon, and an RBI double from Keaton Grevengoed. Following an RBI single by Kick Bonte, and a two-RBI single by Gavin Lorenzen, Micah Linn completed the surge with a two-run home run over the left field fence and give the Diamonds an 8-0 lead.

Linn finished with three hits for the Diamonds, and the team combined for 13 hits.

Larchwood will play Canova at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 at Cadwell Park in the quarterfinals.

By Mitchell Republic
