Larchwood no-hits Crofton in Class B amateur second round

MITCHELL — Larchwood (Iowa) pitcher Isaac Horigan threw a no-hitter on Tuesday night at Cadwell field, and the Diamonds cruised to a 13-0 win through seven innings over the Crofton Bluejays (Neb.) in Class B state amateur tournament second round action.

Three Bluejays batters reached base on a walk and two errors, and Horigan struck out eight batters. Propelled by an eight-run third inning and five-run fourth inning, the Diamonds ended the game via the 10-run rule.

After Crofton's James Kaiser reached first on an error to open the seventh inning, Horigan forced back-to-back flyouts and then struck out Tyler Koch to complete the no-hit bid.

It's the first no-hitter in the state tournament since 2016, when Winner/Colome pitchers Derek Graesser and Drew Weber combined to throw one through five innings (15-run rule), and the solo no-hitter since Akron's Jared Kirkeby did so in 2013.

Crofton Bluejays player Andy Knapp is tagged out at the plate in the third inning of Class B amateur baseball action on Tuesday night at Cadwell Park. Jacob Nielson/ Mitchell Republic

Offensively for the Diamonds, the big third inning began with a two-RBI double by Mitch Peschon, and an RBI double from Keaton Grevengoed. Following an RBI single by Kick Bonte, and a two-RBI single by Gavin Lorenzen, Micah Linn completed the surge with a two-run home run over the left field fence and give the Diamonds an 8-0 lead.

Linn finished with three hits for the Diamonds, and the team combined for 13 hits.

Larchwood will play Canova at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 at Cadwell Park in the quarterfinals.