Larchwood blanks Wessington Springs in Class B amateur first round

MITCHELL -- The Larchwood Diamonds got the big inning right away and breathed easy from there on Saturday afternoon.

The Iowa squad scored six times in the first inning and rapped out 12 hits for the game, while the Diamonds’ pitching never gave Wessington Springs a chance to get back into the game in a 10-0 first-round decision in a twice-delayed game. The game was ended in the eight inning by the 10-run rule.

Larchwood (17-5) will face either Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks or Crofton at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night in the tournament’s second round.

Isaac Horigan and Korey McKenney each pitched four innings for the Diamonds, with McKenney earning the win. Horigan allowed three hits and struck out five for the Diamonds, while McKenney punched out six Owls batters and allowed only two hits.

Wessington Springs' Terrek Butterfield dives for a fly ball during the first round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at Cadwell Park. The ball dropped in for a hit on the play. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

The Diamonds had four hits, including a double from catcher Brent Ripperda. Ripperda, Chase Vanderfeen and Keaton Grevengoed each drove in a pair of runs in the game. Nick Bonte, a pickup player from Garretson, also had two hits. Wessington Springs (9-10) had five errors on defense, including three in the first two innings.

For the Owls, Mason Schelske started and took the loss on the mound, allowing five hits and seven runs (two earned) in 4 2/3 innings. Parker Dejean covered the remainder of the game, with 2 2/3 innings, yielding seven hits and three runs (two earned).

On offense, Terrek Butterfield and Tyson Lien each had two hits for the Owls, with Schelske also picking up a hit.

Heavy rains prior to the 11 a.m. start time forced a 50-minute delay to the first pitch. The game was then delayed for nearly 40 minutes in the fourth inning when it began to rain hard at Cadwell Park, bringing out the tarp and eliciting the tournament officials to move the action over to Drake Field, where the final five innings were contested.