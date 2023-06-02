Kernel basketball alum Caden Hinker relishes role as youth camp instructor

MITCHELL — Caden Hinker knows the Mitchell High School Gymnasium well.

It wasn't all that long ago that the 2022 MHS graduate was attending the annual Kernel basketball summer camps, where his journey to becoming a prep standout began in earnest.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Hinker was back at the MHS Gym. Only this time, he was the one providing instruction for the next generation of Kernels. It's among the most fitting ways he can give back to the community that helped foster his development as a youngster.

"I've realized how much the kids enjoy it and how it makes an impact with them," Hinker said. "I've really tried to take accountability with that and put on a good camp, and I really enjoy it."

For a total of seven hours across the two days, Hinker and MHS boys basketball coach Ryker Kreutzfeldt guided three separate age groups ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade through a series of drills, activities and games. According to Hinker, the 2023 camp had approximately 45 children sign up, which was on par with the camp's first year in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the camp, Hinker felt a high level of engagement from campers, something Kreutzfeldt attributes, at least in part, to Hinker's stature as a visible role model.

"One thing that's cool about Caden's camp is he's a kid that all these younger kids watched," Kreutzfeldt said. "They get to learn from somebody they cheered for, and I think that's a cool opportunity."

But it's not just the attendees that find joy in the camp. Hinker says he likes being an instructor and having fun with the kids — he even added a third age division for kids in kindergarten, first and second grades this year after a grades 3-8 offering the first year — and as a bonus, he got to see how some of his 2022 campers have developed over the past year.

"The highlight is just seeing some of the funny things kids do," Hinker said. "Sometimes they'll just say something you're not expecting and it's hilarious or they'll do something and you can't help but laugh; that's probably my favorite part of the whole thing. And then some of the kids I had last year, I can see their growth from just one year, which is just crazy to me."

Caden Hinker gives instruction to a group of campers during the 6-8 grade section of the 2023 Hinker Skills Camp on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the MHS Gym. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

According to Kreutzfeldt, feedback for Hinker's camp and several other of the Kernels' summer offerings has been overwhelmingly positive. In addition to Hinker's camp, there's the annual Kernel boys basketball camp coming up June 5-7, as well as group workouts offered by Kreutzfeldt and Dakota Wesleyan coach Matt Wilber.

"There's just a lot of excitement around basketball right now," Kreutzfeldt said. "We're offering more this summer than we ever have and parents are excited about it."

Though it's not the motivation behind hosting his own camp, the cherry on top is the ability for Hinker to benefit from a camp bearing his name, a product of the NCAA's name, image and likeness rules.

"With the whole name, image and likeness thing, it's kind of nice," Hinker said. "It's not the main goal, but you can make a little bit of money off of something like this, as well. Overall, it's pretty sweet."

ADVERTISEMENT

In just a few weeks, Hinker will head back to Augustana and start another flurry of basketball activities ahead of his sophomore season. Hinker played in all 29 of the Vikings' games as a true freshman and made five starts, averaging 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 2022-23.

But with the positive reception and turnout for each of his first two years hosting a camp, plans for future engagements with Mitchell's young basketball players remain on Hinker's long-term calendar.

"I hope we can keep it going. The more kids, the better, and the more workouts we can get," Hinker said. "I'm just going to have to keep toying with it. This year, I added the younger kids, and they were great, so we'll see what I have to add for next year."

