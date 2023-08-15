Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Hilton, Priebe win 53rd Corn Palace Invitational title

The tournament included 68 two-man teams and awarded more than $20,000 in prizes in the tournament played on Aug. 12-13.

By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:20 PM

MITCHELL — Jerry Hilton and Chad Priebe came out on top in a large and lucrative field at the 53rd annual Corn Palace Invitational two-man golf tournament at Wild Oak Golf Course over the weekend.

All told, the tournament included 68 two-man teams and awarded more than $20,000 in prizes in the tournament played on Aug. 12-13.

The tournament, which uses the Chicago Points scoring system, takes into account the players’ handicap to set a quota and awards playing points based on the score for each hole. The winner is the team that earns the most points in excess of their preliminary point total for the round.

Hilton and Priebe did all of their quota damage on Day 1 on Friday, with Hilton shooting a gross 80 and a net 64, while Priebe had a gross 84 and a net 72, scoring 14 quota points. On Saturday, the pairing met their quota exactly, with Priebe shooting 87 gross and 75 net, while Hilton shot 88 gross and 72 net and finished 3.5 points ahead of second place pairing Jamie Hajek and Justin Hajek, who finished with 10.5 points. Tanner Fischer and Andrew Buchmann scored nine points for third place, and the pairings of Scott Larson and Lance Roger, Brian Eliason and Travis Carpenter, Paul Schelske and Jeff Friman and Gavin Smith and Robert Dreesen each scored 8.5 points for the weekend to tie for fourth place.

In the Senior scoring, Mike Pooley and Brian Ryken scored 10 points to win first place. Ken Giblin and Ron Kogel were second with eight points and Marty DeBoer and Terry Sabers were third with seven points.

On an individual basis, Eliason had the lowest 36-hole gross score, shooting 5-over-par (74-75—149), while Roger Nolan (74-76), Deryk Thomsen (74-76) and Bo Sandness (78-72) each shot 150 over the two days. Cade Carpenter had the tournament’s lowest round, a 71 on Saturday. Shawn Hilton led the competition in net scoring with a 10-under 134 (64-70), while Jerry Hilton was second (64-72—136).

By Mitchell Republic
