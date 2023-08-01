Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, August 1

Sports

Here comes another year of the state amateur baseball tourney

The 2023 state amateur baseball tournament begins Wednesday, Aug. 2 and runs through Aug. 13 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.

8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrepDrone-3.jpg
Workers spray paint Cadwell Park behind home plate for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 12:26 PM

MITCHELL — Get your peanuts and Cracker Jacks ready for the state amateur baseball tournament.

8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-33.jpg
Seth Muth rakes the third baseline in preparation for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-23.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Best of the 2023 amateur baseball regular season
The 2023 state amateur baseball tournament begins Wednesday, Aug. 2 through Aug. 13 at Cadwell Park.
4d ago
 · 
By  Adam Thury

The tournament begins Wednesday, Aug. 2 and runs through Aug. 13 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell. Lennox Only One takes on Milbank at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening to kick off the event, while Flandreau plays Lake Norden at 7:30 p.m. in the second game of the opening day.

8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-26.jpg
Austin Kerr spray paints the foul line in preparation of the 2023 State amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
MORE AMATEUR BASEBALL COVERAGE

The Mitchell Republic's annual state amateur baseball special section will be published in Wednesday's print edition. Make sure to grab a copy to check it out.

MISP_080223_J01-1.jpg
The cover to the Mitchell Republic special section.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-1.jpg
1/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-3.jpg
2/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-5.jpg
3/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-4.jpg
4/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-7.jpg
5/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-6.jpg
6/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-9.jpg
7/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-8.jpg
8/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-11.jpg
9/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-13.jpg
10/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-12.jpg
11/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-14.jpg
12/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-16.jpg
13/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-19.jpg
14/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-18.jpg
15/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-21.jpg
16/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-20.jpg
17/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-25.jpg
18/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-28.jpg
19/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-27.jpg
20/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-30.jpg
21/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-29.jpg
22/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-32.jpg
23/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-31.jpg
24/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-34.jpg
25/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-36.jpg
26/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrep-35.jpg
27/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrepDrone-1.jpg
28/32: An aerial look of the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrepDrone-2.jpg
29/32: An aerial look of the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrepDrone-4.jpg
30/32: An aerial look of the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrepDrone-7.jpg
31/32: An aerial look of the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-1-23StateAmCadwellPrepDrone-6.jpg
32/32: An aerial look of the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022.
