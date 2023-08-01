Here comes another year of the state amateur baseball tourney
MITCHELL — Get your peanuts and Cracker Jacks ready for the state amateur baseball tournament.
The tournament begins Wednesday, Aug. 2 and runs through Aug. 13 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell. Lennox Only One takes on Milbank at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening to kick off the event, while Flandreau plays Lake Norden at 7:30 p.m. in the second game of the opening day.
The Mitchell Republic's annual state amateur baseball special section will be published in Wednesday's print edition. Make sure to grab a copy to check it out.
1/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
2/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
3/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
4/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
5/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
6/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
7/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
8/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
9/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
10/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
11/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
12/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
13/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
14/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
15/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
16/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
17/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
18/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
19/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
20/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
21/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
22/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
23/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
24/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
25/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
26/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
27/32: Scenes from the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
28/32: An aerial look of the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
29/32: An aerial look of the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
30/32: An aerial look of the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
31/32: An aerial look of the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
32/32: An aerial look of the preparation of Cadwell Park for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Mitchell.
