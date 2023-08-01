Here comes another year of the state amateur baseball tourney

MITCHELL — Get your peanuts and Cracker Jacks ready for the state amateur baseball tournament.

Seth Muth rakes the third baseline in preparation for the 2023 State Amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The tournament begins Wednesday, Aug. 2 and runs through Aug. 13 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell. Lennox Only One takes on Milbank at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening to kick off the event, while Flandreau plays Lake Norden at 7:30 p.m. in the second game of the opening day.

Austin Kerr spray paints the foul line in preparation of the 2023 State amateur baseball tournament pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

