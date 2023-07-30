Garretson disqualified from state amateur baseball tourney over rules violation

GARRETSON, S.D. — With the Class B state amateur bracket being unveiled Sunday afternoon, at least one state tournament regular won’t be in it.

The Garretson BlueJays, the 2022 Class B state runner-up, has been disqualified from postseason play by the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association for using an American Legion baseball player in their district playoff game.

Austin Vanhove, the Garretson manager, told the Mitchell Republic on Sunday that the BlueJays used a Legion baseball player in their July 23 game against Akron, Iowa in the District 7B tournament in Larchwood, Iowa. According to Vanhove, the SDABA rule is that Legion-level players are not supposed to play in the amateur district tournaments until the Legion state tournament is done. Vanhove said they checked with the district commissioner at the start of the tournament on the rule regarding Legion players participating and Vanhove said they got the approval from the commissioner, who later came back and told Garretson he gave them wrong information.

“We’re disappointed,” Vanhove said. “I’m the coach, and I might have made a mistake by not knowing the rule. But I felt like I went to a higher-up authority and asked for the correct rule and they didn’t give the correct information when we asked.”

The decision was made Friday when Garretson was told they were out. Vanhove said it was a closed-door meeting from the SDABA and they weren’t given further justification or the opportunity to plead their case.

Vanhove told the Mitchell Republic that a second amateur team has been disqualified from the postseason in the same manner, using a Legion player after receiving information from a league commissioner that said that player was eligible. The newspaper has not been able to independently verify that.

Redfield Dairy Queen, which had won the District 2B title game on July 25, wasn’t among the 32 teams in Sunday’s bracket. Miller/Wessington was selected into the tournament instead.

The player Garretson used played for the Elk Point/Jefferson Legion team, which was in the Class B state tournament this weekend. Vanhove said the BlueJays accept the penalty but are left feeling frustration about the SDABA leadership not taking responsibility for its communication of the rules.

“It makes it look like we were trying to cheat and that’s not the case,” Vanhove said. “Garretson doesn’t have a Legion team, and the amateur team is a big deal to our town. We weren’t hiding anything, we were just looking to follow the rules.”

Longtime Garretson player Nick Bonte said the state tournament is the highlight of the season and they’ve heard from a lot of other amateur teams in the state that are on Garretson’s side on the matter.

“We play all season just for the state tournament,” Bonte said. “To find out a week after we won our first game and without being able to respond, that’s a big deal to us.”

Messages left with the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association were not returned prior to the publication of this story.

The SDABA rule is not a new one. Wagner was disqualified in 2019 for using a still-active Junior Legion player for an amateur postseason game. Senior Legion, Junior Legion and VFW-level players are allowed to play with amateur teams during the season but the rules change for the postseason to prioritize the team and age-level they normally play at.

The BlueJays were 10-6 on the season and were set to play in the district championship game on Saturday in Larchwood, Iowa. They were ranked No. 3 in the final amateur baseball poll of the regular season.

One of the strongest teams annually in Class B amateur baseball, Garretson had a 12-year streak of making the state tournament from 2009 to 2020 and then reached the state championship in 2022, where it fell to the Dell Rapids Mudcats by a 5-2 score. They’ve finished as state runners-up in 2016, 2019 and 2022.

Prior to the start of the postseason, District 7B was slated to have five teams play for four state tournament spots and Garretson defeated Akron, Iowa 4-3 on July 23 to qualify for the championship game and assure themselves a state tournament berth.

On Friday, the District 7B bracket was rearranged, deeming the Garretson-Akron game a forfeit in the Rebels’ favor. On Saturday, Akron faced Elk Point for the championship, instead of facing Lennox/Chancellor/Worthing in the district last-chance game for a state tournament spot.

With Garretson’s disqualification, all four teams qualified for the state tournament and automatically advanced Lennox/Chancellor/Worthing to the 32-team state bracket.