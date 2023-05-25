GALLERY: State Track and Field 5-25-23

1 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-1.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

2 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-2.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

3 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-3.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

4 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-4.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

5 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-5.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

6 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-6.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

7 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-7.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

8 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-8.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

9 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-9.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

10 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-10.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

11 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-11.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

12 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-12.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

13 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-13.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

14 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-14.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

15 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-15.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

16 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-16.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

17 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-17.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

18 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-18.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

19 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-19.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

20 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-20.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

21 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-21.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

22 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-22.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

23 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-23.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

24 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-24.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

25 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-25.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

26 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-26.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

27 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-27.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

28 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-28.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

29 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-29.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

30 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-30.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

31 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-31.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

32 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-32.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

33 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-33.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

34 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-34.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

35 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-35.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

36 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-36.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

37 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-37.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

38 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-38.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

39 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-39.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

40 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-40.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

41 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-41.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

42 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-42.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

43 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-43.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

44 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-44.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

45 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-45.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

46 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-46.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

47 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-47.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

48 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-48.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

49 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-49.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

50 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-50.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

51 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-51.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

52 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-52.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

53 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-53.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

54 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-54.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

55 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-55.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

56 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-56.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

57 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-57.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

58 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-58.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

59 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-59.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

60 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-60.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

61 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-61.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

62 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-62.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

63 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-63.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

64 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-64.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

65 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-65.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

66 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-66.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

67 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-67.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

68 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-68.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

69 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-69.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

70 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-70.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

71 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-71.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

72 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-72.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

73 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-73.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

74 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-74.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

75 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-75.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

76 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-76.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

77 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-77.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

78 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-78.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

79 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-79.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

80 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-80.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

81 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-81.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

82 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-82.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

83 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-83.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

84 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-84.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

85 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-85.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

86 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-86.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

87 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-87.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

88 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-88.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

89 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-89.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

90 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-90.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

91 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-91.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

92 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-92.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

93 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-93.jpg Mitchell's Kellan Odell competes in the boys javelin throw during the Class AA state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

94 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-94.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

95 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-95.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

96 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-96.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

97 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-97.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

98 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-98.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

99 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-99.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

100 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-100.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

101 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-101.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

102 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-102.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

103 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-103.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

104 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-104.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

105 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-105.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

106 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-106.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

107 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-107.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

108 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-108.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

109 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-109.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

110 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-110.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

111 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-111.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

112 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-112.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

113 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-113.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

114 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-115.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

115 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-116.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

116 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-117.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

117 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-118.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

118 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-119.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

119 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-120.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

120 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-121.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

121 of 122: 5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-122.jpg Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic