GALLERY: State amateur baseball Winner/Colome vs Mt Vernon 8-7-23

Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-1.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-2.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-3.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-4.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-5.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-6.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-7.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-8.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-9.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-10.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-11.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-12.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-13.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-14.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-15.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-16.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-17.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-18.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-19.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-20.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-21.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-22.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-23.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-24.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-25.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-26.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-27.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-28.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-29.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-30.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-31.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-32.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-33.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-34.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-35.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-36.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-37.jpg
Winner/Colome's Dillon Lambley applies a tag onto Mt. Vernon's Koby Larson as he retreats back to the base during a Class B state amateur baseball game on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-38.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-39.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-40.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-41.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-42.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-43.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-44.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-45.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-46.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-47.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-48.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-49.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-50.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-51.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-52.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-53.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-54.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-55.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-56.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-57.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-58.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-59.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-60.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-61.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-62.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-63.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-64.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-65.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-66.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-67.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-68.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-69.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-70.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-71.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-7-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsMtVernon-72.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic