GALLERY: state amateur baseball Plankinton vs Winner/Colome 8-3-23

Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-1.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-2.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-3.jpg
Winner/Colome's Connor Hopkins throws a pitch at the Class B state amateur baseball tournament against Plankinton on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-4.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-5.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-6.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-7.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-8.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-9.jpg
Winner/Colome's Dillon Lambley takes a swing at a pitch during the first round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between Plankinton and Winner/Colome on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-10.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-11.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-12.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-13.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-14.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-15.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-16.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-17.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-18.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-19.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-20.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-21.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-22.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-23.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-24.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-25.jpg
Winner/Colome's Torrel Bauld winds up to deliver a pitch during a Class B state amateur baseball game against the Plankinton Bankers during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-26.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-27.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-28.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-29.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23StateAmateurBaseballWinner-ColomevsPlankinton-30.jpg
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between Plankinton and Winner/Colome during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic