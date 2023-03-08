Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

GALLERY: state amateur baseball mt vernon vs four corners 8-3-23

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 10:56 PM
Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.

Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the Four Corners during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
