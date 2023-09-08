Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9
Sports

GALLERY: state amateur baseball Dimock/Emery vs Kimball/White Lake 8-9-23

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 8:36 PM
Share

Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Nationals Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.

8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-1.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-1.jpg
Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Nationals Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-2.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-2.jpg
Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Nationals Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-3.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-3.jpg
Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Nationals Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-4.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-4.jpg
Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Nationals Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-5.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-5.jpg
Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Nationals Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-6.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-6.jpg
Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Nationals Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-7.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-7.jpg
Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Nationals Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-8.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-8.jpg
Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Nationals Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-9.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-9.jpg
Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Nationals Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-10.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-10.jpg
Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Nationals Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-11.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-11.jpg
Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Nationals Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-12.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-12.jpg
Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Nationals Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-13.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-13.jpg
Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Nationals Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-14.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-14.jpg
Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Nationals Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-15.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-15.jpg
Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Nationals Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Share
Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
GALLERY: state amateur baseball Dimock/Emery vs Kimball/White Lake 8-9-23
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-1.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-2.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-3.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-4.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-5.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-6.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-7.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-8.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-9.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-10.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-11.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-12.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-13.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-14.jpg
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-15.jpg