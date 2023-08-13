GALLERY: state amateur baseball class b championship Lesterville vs Canova 8-13-23

1 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-1.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

2 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-2.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

3 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-3.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

4 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-4.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

5 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-5.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

6 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-6.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

7 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-7.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

8 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-8.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

9 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-9.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

10 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-10.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

11 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-11.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

12 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-12.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

13 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-13.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

14 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-14.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

15 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-15.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

16 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-16.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

17 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-17.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

18 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-18.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

19 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-19.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

20 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-20.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

21 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-21.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

22 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-22.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

23 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-23.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

24 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-24.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

25 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-25.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

26 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-26.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

27 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-27.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

28 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-28.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

29 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-29.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

30 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-30.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

31 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-31.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

32 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-32.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

33 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-33.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

34 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-34.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

35 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-35.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

36 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-36.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

37 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-37.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

38 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-38.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

39 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-39.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

40 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-40.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

41 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-41.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

42 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-42.jpg Kendall Gassman sits in the dugout during the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game against the Lesterville Broncs on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

43 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-43.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

44 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-44.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

45 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-45.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

46 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-46.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

47 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-47.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

48 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-48.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

49 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-49.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

50 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-50.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

51 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-51.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

52 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-52.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

53 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-53.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

54 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-54.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

55 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-55.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

56 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-56.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

57 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-57.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

58 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-58.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

59 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-59.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

60 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-60.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

61 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-61.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

62 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-62.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

63 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-63.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

64 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-64.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

65 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-65.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

66 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-66.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

67 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-67.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

68 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-68.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

69 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-70.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

70 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-71.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

71 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-72.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

72 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-73.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

73 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-74.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

74 of 75: 8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-76.jpg Action from the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic