GALLERY: prep football Winner vs Wagner 8-25-23

1 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-1.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

2 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-2.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

3 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-3.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

4 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-4.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

5 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-5.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

6 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-6.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

7 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-7.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

8 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-8.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

9 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-9.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

10 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-10.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

11 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-11.jpg Wagner's Jhett Breen (21) runs the ball down the field as Winner's Zac Olson (5) applies a tackle during a high school football game on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

12 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-12.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

13 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-13.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

14 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-14.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

15 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-15.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

16 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-16.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

17 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-17.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

18 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-18.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

19 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-19.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

20 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-20.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

21 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-21.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

22 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-22.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

23 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-23.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

24 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-24.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

25 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-25.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

26 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-26.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

27 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-27.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

28 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-28.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

29 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-29.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

30 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-30.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

31 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-31.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

32 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-32.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

33 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-33.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

34 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-34.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

35 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-35.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

36 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-36.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

37 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-37.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

38 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-38.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

39 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-39.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

40 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-40.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

41 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-41.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

42 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-42.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

43 of 44: 8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-43.jpg Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic