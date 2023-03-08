GALLERY: Pre-Stugis Rally stunt show

8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-1.jpg
Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-2.jpg
Jeff Flaherty of the Concrete Cowboys speeds down Mitchell's Main Street during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-3.jpg
Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-4.jpg
Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-5.jpg
Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-6.jpg
Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-7.jpg
Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-8.jpg
Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-9.jpg
Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-10.jpg
Tyler Heuertz of the Concrete Cowboys pops a wheelie during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-11.jpg
Tyler Heuertz of the Concrete Cowboys speeds down Mitchell's Main Street during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-12.jpg
Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-13.jpg
Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-14.jpg
Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-15.jpg
CJ Barham of the Concrete Cowboys lifts his bike onto its rear wheel during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-16.jpg
Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-17.jpg
Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-18.jpg
Tyler Heuertz of the Concrete Cowboys performs cookies during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-19.jpg
Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-20.jpg
A tire is left flat and torn apart after a burnout during the Concrete Cowboys' stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic