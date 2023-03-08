GALLERY: Pre-Stugis Rally stunt show

1 of 20: 8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-1.jpg Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

2 of 20: 8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-2.jpg Jeff Flaherty of the Concrete Cowboys speeds down Mitchell's Main Street during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

3 of 20: 8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-3.jpg Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

4 of 20: 8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-4.jpg Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

5 of 20: 8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-5.jpg Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

6 of 20: 8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-6.jpg Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

7 of 20: 8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-7.jpg Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

8 of 20: 8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-8.jpg Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

9 of 20: 8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-9.jpg Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

10 of 20: 8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-10.jpg Tyler Heuertz of the Concrete Cowboys pops a wheelie during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

11 of 20: 8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-11.jpg Tyler Heuertz of the Concrete Cowboys speeds down Mitchell's Main Street during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

12 of 20: 8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-12.jpg Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

13 of 20: 8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-13.jpg Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

14 of 20: 8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-14.jpg Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

15 of 20: 8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-15.jpg CJ Barham of the Concrete Cowboys lifts his bike onto its rear wheel during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

16 of 20: 8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-16.jpg Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

17 of 20: 8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-17.jpg Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

18 of 20: 8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-18.jpg Tyler Heuertz of the Concrete Cowboys performs cookies during the stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

19 of 20: 8-3-23Pre-SturgisRallyStuntShow-19.jpg Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, on Mitchell's Main Street. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic