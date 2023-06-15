GALLERY: Post 18 vs Gillette Wyo. 6-15-23

1 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-1.jpg Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

2 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-2.jpg Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

3 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-3.jpg Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

4 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-4.jpg Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

5 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-5.jpg Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

6 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-6.jpg Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

7 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-7.jpg Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

8 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-8.jpg Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

9 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-9.jpg Mitchell's Lincoln Bates watches a pitch come in during an American Legion baseball game against Gillette (Wyo.) Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

10 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-10.jpg Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

11 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-11.jpg Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

12 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-12.jpg Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

13 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-13.jpg Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

14 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-14.jpg Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

15 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-15.jpg Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

16 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-16.jpg Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

17 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-17.jpg Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

18 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-18.jpg Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

19 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-19.jpg Mitchell's Esten Schlimgen poses for a picture during an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

20 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-20.jpg Mitchell's Dylan Soulek makes a break for home as a wild pitch gets passed Gillette Wyoming's catcher during an American Legion baseball game on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

21 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-21.jpg Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

22 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-22.jpg Mitchell's Parker Mandel throws a pitch during an American Legion baseball game against Gillette (Wyo.) Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

23 of 24: 6-15-23Post18vsGillette-24.jpg Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic