GALLERY: MHS vs Rapid City Stevens 5-13-23

1 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-1.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

2 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-2.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

3 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-3.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

4 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-4.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

5 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-5.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

6 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-6.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

7 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-7.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

8 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-8.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

9 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-9.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

10 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-10.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

11 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-11.jpg Mitchell's Dylan Soulek swings at the ball during Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

12 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-12.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

13 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-13.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

14 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-14.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

15 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-15.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

16 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-16.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

17 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-17.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

18 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-18.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

19 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-19.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

20 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-20.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

21 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-21.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

22 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-22.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

23 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-23.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

24 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-24.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

25 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-25.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

26 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-26.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

27 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-27.jpg Mitchell's second baseman Carter Miller extends out for a line drive during a high school baseball game against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

28 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-28.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

29 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-29.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

30 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-30.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

31 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-31.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

32 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-32.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

33 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-33.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

34 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-34.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

35 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-35.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

36 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-36.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

37 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-37.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

38 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-38.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

39 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-39.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

40 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-40.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

41 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-41.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

42 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-42.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

43 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-43.jpg Players in the Mitchell dugout look on during a high school baseball game against Rapid City Stevens on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

44 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-44.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

45 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-45.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

46 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-46.jpg Mitchell's Gavin Soukup delivers a pitch during a high school baseball game against Rapid City Stevens on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

47 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-47.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

48 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-48.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

49 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-49.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

50 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-50.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

51 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-51.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

52 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-52.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

53 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-53.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

54 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-54.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

55 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-55.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

56 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-56.jpg Mitchell's Dylan Soulek tags out Rapid City Stevens' Brody Thompson during a high school baseball game on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

57 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-57.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

58 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-58.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

59 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-60.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

60 of 61: 5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-61.jpg Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic