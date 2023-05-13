GALLERY: MHS vs Rapid City Stevens 5-13-23

5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-1.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-2.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-3.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-4.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-5.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-6.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-7.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-8.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-9.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-10.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-11.jpg
Mitchell's Dylan Soulek swings at the ball during Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-12.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-13.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-14.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-15.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-16.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-17.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-18.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-19.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-20.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-21.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-22.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-23.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-24.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-25.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-26.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-27.jpg
Mitchell's second baseman Carter Miller extends out for a line drive during a high school baseball game against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-28.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-29.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-30.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-31.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-32.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-33.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-34.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-35.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-36.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-37.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-38.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-39.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-40.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-41.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-42.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-43.jpg
Players in the Mitchell dugout look on during a high school baseball game against Rapid City Stevens on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-44.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-45.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-46.jpg
Mitchell's Gavin Soukup delivers a pitch during a high school baseball game against Rapid City Stevens on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-47.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-48.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-49.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-50.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-51.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-52.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-53.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-54.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-55.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-56.jpg
Mitchell's Dylan Soulek tags out Rapid City Stevens' Brody Thompson during a high school baseball game on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-57.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-58.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-60.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-61.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-62.jpg
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic