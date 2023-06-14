GALLERY: Junior Legion vs Sioux Falls West 6-13-23

1 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-1.jpg Mitchell's Jacob Ebert winds up to pitch during Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

2 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-2.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

3 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-3.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

4 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-4.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

5 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-5.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

6 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-6.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

7 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-7.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

8 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-8.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

9 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-9.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

10 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-10.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

11 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-11.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

12 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-12.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

13 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-13.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

14 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-14.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

15 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-15.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

16 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-16.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

17 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-17.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

18 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-18.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

19 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-19.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

20 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-20.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

21 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-21.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

22 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-22.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

23 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-23.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

24 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-24.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

25 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-25.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

26 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-26.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

27 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-27.jpg Mitchell's shortstop Kendan Skinner loads up to throw during Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

28 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-28.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

29 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-29.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

30 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-30.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

31 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-31.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

32 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-32.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

33 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-33.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

34 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-34.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

35 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-35.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

36 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-36.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

37 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-37.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

38 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-38.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

39 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-39.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

40 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-40.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

41 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-41.jpg Mitchell's Kellan Odell moves in to make a catch during Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

42 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-42.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

43 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-43.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

44 of 45: 6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-44.jpg Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic