GALLERY: Class B championship game Tea vs BH/A

Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-1.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-2.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-3.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-4.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-5.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-6.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-7.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-8.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-9.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-10.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-11.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-12.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-13.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-14.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-15.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-16.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-17.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-18.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-19.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-20.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-21.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-22.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-23.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-24.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-25.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-26.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-27.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-28.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-29.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-30.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-31.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-32.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-33.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-34.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-35.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-36.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-37.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-38.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-39.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-40.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-41.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-42.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-43.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-44.jpg
Action from the Class B state baseball championship game between Tea Area and Bon Homme/Avon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Stadium.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic