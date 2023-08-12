GALLERY: BELLATOR MMA 298: STORLEY VS. WARD

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-1.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-2.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-3.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-4.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-7.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-8.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-9.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-10.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-12.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-13.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-14.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-15.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-16.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-17.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-18.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-19.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-20.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-21.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-22.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-24.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-25.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-27.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-28.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-29.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-30.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-31.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-33.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-34.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-36.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-38.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-39.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-40.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-41.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-43.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-45.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-46.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-47.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-48.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-49.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-50.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-51.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-52.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-53.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-54.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-56.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-57.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-59.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-60.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-61.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-62.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-63.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-64.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-65.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-66.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-67.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-68.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-69.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-70.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-71.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-72.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-73.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-74.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-75.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-76.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-77.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-78.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-79.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-81.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-83.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-84.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-85.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-87.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-88.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-89.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-90.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-94.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-95.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-96.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-97.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-98.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-99.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-100.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-101.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-102.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-103.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-105.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-106.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-107.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-108.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-109.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-110.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-111.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-112.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-113.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-114.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-116.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-117.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-118.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-119.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-120.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-121.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-122.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-123.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-124.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-127.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-130.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-132.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-133.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-134.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-135.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-136.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-137.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-138.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-139.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-140.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-141.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-142.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-143.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-144.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-145.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-146.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-147.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-148.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-149.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-150.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-151.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-152.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-153.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-155.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-157.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-159.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-160.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-162.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-163.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-164.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-165.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-166.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-167.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-168.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-169.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-170.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-174.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-175.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-176.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-177.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-178.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-179.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-180.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-182.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-183.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-185.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-187.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-191.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-192.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-193.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-195.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-196.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-197.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-198.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-199.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-200.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-201.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-202.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-203.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-205.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-207.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-208.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-209.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-210.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-211.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-212.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-213.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-214.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-216.jpg
Logan Storley (top) lands shots onto Brennan Ward (bottom) during Bellator MMA 298 on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-217.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-218.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-219.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-222.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-223.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-224.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-226.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-227.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-229.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-232.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-233.jpg
Logan Storley celebrates after winning a TKO stoppage against Brennan Ward during Bellator MMA 298 on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-234.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-235.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-236.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-237.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-239.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-240.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-241.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-242.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-243.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
8-11-23BellatorMMA298-244.jpg
Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic