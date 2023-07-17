GALLERY: 7-17-23 Junior Legion vs Harrisburg

1 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-1.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

2 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-2.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

3 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-3.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

4 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-4.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

5 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-5.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

6 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-6.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

7 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-7.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

8 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-8.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

9 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-9.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

10 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-10.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

11 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-11.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

12 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-13.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

13 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-14.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

14 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-15.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

15 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-16.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

16 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-17.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

17 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-18.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

18 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-19.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

19 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-20.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

20 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-21.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

21 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-22.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

22 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-23.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

23 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-24.jpg Mitchell's Junior Legion Kellan Odell tosses his bat after he draws a walk during Game 1 of a doubleheader against Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

24 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-25.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

25 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-26.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

26 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-27.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

27 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-28.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

28 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-29.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

29 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-31.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

30 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-32.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

31 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-33.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

32 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-34.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

33 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-35.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

34 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-36.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

35 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-37.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

36 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-38.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

37 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-39.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

38 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-40.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

39 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-41.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

40 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-42.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

41 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-43.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

42 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-44.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

43 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-45.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

44 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-46.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

45 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-47.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

46 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-48.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

47 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-49.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

48 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-50.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

49 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-51.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

50 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-52.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

51 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-53.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

52 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-54.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

53 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-55.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

54 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-56.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

55 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-57.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

56 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-58.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

57 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-59.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

58 of 59: 7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-60.jpg Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic