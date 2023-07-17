GALLERY: 7-17-23 Junior Legion vs Harrisburg

7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-1.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-2.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-3.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-4.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-5.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-6.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-7.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-8.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-9.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-10.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-11.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-13.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-14.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-15.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-16.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-17.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-18.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-19.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-20.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-21.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-22.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-23.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-24.jpg
Mitchell's Junior Legion Kellan Odell tosses his bat after he draws a walk during Game 1 of a doubleheader against Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-25.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-26.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-27.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-28.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-29.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-31.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-32.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-33.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-34.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-35.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-36.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-37.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-38.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-39.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-40.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-41.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-42.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-43.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-44.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-45.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-46.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-47.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-48.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-49.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-50.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-51.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-52.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-53.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-54.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-55.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-56.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-57.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-58.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-59.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-60.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-61.jpg
Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic