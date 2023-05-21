GALLERY: 2023 MHS Graduation

1 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-1.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

2 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-2.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

3 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-3.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

4 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-4.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

5 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-5.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

6 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-6.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

7 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-7.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

8 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-8.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

9 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-9.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

10 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-10.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

11 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-11.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

12 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-12.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

13 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-13.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

14 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-14.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

15 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-15.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

16 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-16.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

17 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-17.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

18 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-18.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

19 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-19.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

20 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-20.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

21 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-21.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

22 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-22.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

23 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-23.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

24 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-24.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

25 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-25.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

26 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-26.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

27 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-27.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

28 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-28.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

29 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-29.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

30 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-30.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

31 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-31.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

32 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-32.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

33 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-33.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

34 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-34.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

35 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-35.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

36 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-37.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

37 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-38.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

38 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-39.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

39 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-40.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

40 of 41: 5-21-23MHSGraduation-41.jpg Scenes from the Mitchell High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic