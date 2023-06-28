Freeman offense comes to life to defeat Corsica/Stickney in amateur win

CORSICA, S.D. — After jumping out to a 4-0 lead, a late surge from Freeman put the game out of reach, as the Black Sox downed Corsica/Stickney 11-2 on Tuesday in a non-league game.

Freeman scored a run in each of the first two innings and added two more in the top of the fifth before the Horned Frogs got on the board with two of their own in the bottom of the fifth . But the Black Sox scored three in the seventh and two in each of the eighth and ninth innings to seal the win.

The Freeman offense connected on three home runs, with Jackson Figen, Bailey Sage and Blake Schroedermeier all hitting one. As a team Freeman racked up 14 hits, with five different players tallying multiple. Sage paced the team with four runs batted in.

Owen Feser got the win on the mound, going five innings and giving up two runs on three hits with four walks and six strikeouts. Trey Christensen threw the final four innings, surrendering one hit and one walk while striking out four.

For the Horned Frogs, Sean Pinkerton took the loss after five innings of work in which he gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Corsica/Stickney racked up four hits in the game as a team, and Gavin Zomer had an RBI.

Freeman (7-6) takes on Tabor at home on Sunday, July 2, while Corsica/Stickney (4-5) faces off with Platte on the road on Friday, June 30.