West River duo runs away with SDGA Two-Man Championship

MITCHELL — Some of South Dakota’s best amateur golfers converged on Mitchell this weekend for the South Dakota Golf Association Two-Man championships at Lakeview Golf Course.

And it was the West River pairing of Tyler Evenson and Lance Collins who won the championship with a two-day total of 126 — five strokes clear of the field.

Despite a delay in the middle of the Saturday morning session due to weather, the tandem from Rapid City shot a 10-under round of 62 on Saturday during the four-ball — a format where each player plays their own ball and each player is attempting to post the lowest score for their team — and sat in second place going into Sunday.

But on Day 2, the event shifted to Chapman format, which involves both players hitting drives on a hole, switching and hitting their partner’s second shot and then taking the best positioned-ball on the third shot and playing alternate shot from there. Evenson and Collins carded a field-best 64 on Sunday, moving to 18-under-par to take the event.

There was a four-way tie for second place at 13-under, 131 between the duos of Julean Michels and Michael Hoxter, Jake Olson and Luke Honner, Tyler Westra and Mikael Zuidema and Brock Murphy and Colin Murphy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Trasamar and Danny Amundson, Micah Dohrer and Jonah Dohrer and Josh Hartman and Max Dailey all tied for sixth at 12-under, 132. Hartman and Dailey represented the highest finishers for Mitchell.

1 / 4: Danny Amundson hits a drive during the SDGA two-man tournament on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course. 2 / 4: Ryan Trasanar hits a putt during the SDGA two-man tournament on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course. 3 / 4: Russell Pick hits a drive during the SDGA two-man tournament on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course. 4 / 4: Jeff Meyerink hits a shot during the SDGA two-man tournament on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.

In the Rushmore division, Mitchell's Jeff McEntee and Tom Young finished second with a two-day total of 146. The duo shot a division-best 69 on Saturday — the only score lower than 71 in the Rushmore division across the event. Mike Neuroth and Mark Williams, of Watertown, won the event at 145.