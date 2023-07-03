Four players advance from SDGA match-play qualifier in Mitchell

MITCHELL — In the inaugural round of local qualifying for the South Dakota Golf Association's Match Play Championships on Friday, June 30, two qualifiers advanced in each of the Championship and Senior divisions at Lakeview Golf Course.

In the men's Championship division, Bo Sandness, of Sioux Falls had the best score, a 1-over-73 round to advance. Also advancing is Caleb Johnson, who calls Lakeview his home club, scoring a 2-over-par 74 to score the other automatic qualifying slot. Keith Reiners, of Mitchell, earned the first alternate position with a 3-over-par 75.

Among the Senior men, Gary Jackson, of Mitchell, had the low round of the qualifier with a round of 83, followed by James Lather, of Sioux Falls, posting an 84. Kyle Repp shot a 91 and earned an alternate position.

The state men's Match Play Championships will be held Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 16 at Arrowhead Golf Course in Rapid City. The 64-player field will be played in 16 pods of four players, guaranteeing every player to reach the bracket at least three matches. Qualifiers from the 10 regional sites advanced to the final 64-person bracket, while a number of players were granted exemptions based on past SDGA championship finishes, as well.

