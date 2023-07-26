Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, July 26

Sports

Four Corners surges past Kimball/White Lake to win District 3B title

When Four Corners needed it most, the offense got going on Tuesday night.

7-25-23AmateurBaseballFourCornersvsKimball-WhiteLake-2.jpg
Four Corners' Justin Lester slides into home plate while Kimball/White Lake's Eathen Gaulke reaches for the ball during the District 3B amateur baseball championship game on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chamberlain.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
July 25, 2023 at 11:52 PM

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — While bats were quiet through the better portion of the District 3B tournament championship game at the muggy Greig Field on Tuesday evening, both Kimball/ White Lake and Four Corners opted for aggression as the game wound to a close.

A Kimball/White Lake steal set up an RBI single, tying the score at 2-2 in the seventh inning and shifting the momentum in the Nationals' favor.

But Four Corners wasn’t to be out done. Justin Lester stole second, and Adam Kaus drove him in for the go-ahead run. Staying aggressive in the eighth, Four Corners tacked on four more to win the District 3B title 6-2.

“It was a great team win,” starting pitcher Josh Davies said. “Guys hit the ball, had good timely hits.”

For Four Corners — the team without town, but with a historic a ballpark situated on a highway junction west of Pierre — it's a monumental victory. The variety of players from different southeastern South Dakota towns, many of whom have played together for 20 years, has seen Plankinton win the District 3B tournament the past six years. Now, it’s Four Corners' to claim, for the first time since since 2016.

Amateur Baseball2.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball playoff roundup for July 25: Killer Tomatoes, Raptors, Gang all advance to state
Three more area teams locked up berths in the 32-team Class B state tournament on Tuesday night.
1h ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler

Davies kept Kimball/White Lake in check for most of the game, holding them scoreless through five and allowing just two hits. KWL fought back, however, scoring on an error in the sixth inning, before Trent Wookey drove in Kylan Konechne in the seventh inning to tie.

After Four Corners regained the lead in the bottom of the inning, reliever Jeremy Hand escaped a bases-loaded jam in eighth inning, and then the one seed brought on the eighth inning onslaught, punctuated by a two-RBI double from Noah Hainy.

“We knew they were going to make a run,” Hand said. “It’s just perseverance on our part and then it comes down to hitting and putting the ball in play and our guys are experienced enough to know when to bunt, when to move guys over and when to steal.”

Four Corners finished the game with 12 hits and two errors, Kimball/White Lake finished with four hits. Both teams advance to the Class B amateur state tournament in Mitchell next week.

And Four Corners, which, reflected by the litany of kids onhand to watch their fathers, is considered a “family affair,” gets another championship to appreciate.

“I've lived in about four towns since I started playing for Four Corners,” Davies said. “I live in Wagner now. And I've always said, if I’m not playing for Four Corners, I'm not playing. And that comes back to it being a family atmosphere. We are a very close knit, we've all been doing this together for like I said 20 years and it just makes it so much more fun to play with these types of guys year after year.”

Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Jacob Nielson is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He joined the Mitchell Republic in July 2023 after graduating from Utah State University in 2023 with a degree in journalism and minor in history. He covers a variety of prep and collegiate sports throughout South Dakota.

At Utah State, Nielson was involved with the student newspaper, The Utah Statesman, where he spent time as the sports editor. He was also a contributing beat writer for KSL.com in Salt Lake City, covering Utah State athletics, and a contributing writer for The Herald Journal in Logan, Utah, where he covered preps.

Nielson grew up in Salt Lake City, where he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country and track and field. He resides in Mitchell.
